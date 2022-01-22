 Skip to main content
CERT event organizer Karen Emanuelson, Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer and CERT President Jim Emanuelson get together before the start of the event.

Lakewood Ranch hosts community event to attract emergency response volunteers.

Sarasota 2-year-old Kollyn Segal and her dad, Don Segal, meet Gunny, a horse with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office mounted patrol.

Myakka City 2-year-old Maverick Jones enjoys sitting in an East Manatee Fire Rescue truck.

East Manatee Emergency Services brought one of its mobile units to the event

Zachary Bradley, a deputy with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, lets 7-year-old Preston Frost and 5-year-old Nolan Frost get a good look at his horse. The boys live in Greenbrook.

Peter Pino of Indigo lets his 5-year-old grandson Spencer get close to a horse ridden by Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lauren Bradley, who trains horses for the mounted patrol.

Lakewood Ranch 9-year-old Yashaswi Gupta and 4-year-old Yatharth Gupta visit the back of the Search Rescue Manatee County vehicle.

Steve Junot of Good Time Music entertains the crowd.

Greenbrook 5-year-old Kestra Bencomo plays in a stream of bubbles under the watchful eye of her dad, Zach Bencomo.

It might be a small alligator, but Dan Glenn of the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center, makes sure it's not going to snap at anyone.

Dan Glenn, the director of marketing for the Alligator Wildlife Discovery Center of Madeira Beach, lets Country Club's Jillian Sindoni and 2-year-old Aurora Sindoni get close to a baby alligator.

Emergency response group in Lakewood Ranch hosts "touch-a-truck" event.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Steve Litschauer, Manatee County's Emergency Management chief, looked at all the emergency vehicles setting up before the Lakewood Ranch Community Emergency Response Team's Celebrate Lakewood Ranch, and explained the importance of the event.

"It's neighbors helping neighbors," Litschauer said at the Greenbrook Adventure Park Jan. 22. "It's the community coming together."

Litschauer said when an emergency response is needed, because of a hurricane, tornado, flood, or other disaster, the government can only do so much. 

"They are our eyes and ears," Litschauer said of Lakewood Ranch CERT volunteers.

For CERT, which has 200 members, it was the group's first large public event aimed at attracting more volunteers. CERT's Karen Emanuelson organized the event, which allowed the public to see and touch Manatee County's public safety vehicles in the "touch-a-truck" area. Those who attended also enjoyed live entertainment, food trucks, rescue dog demonstrations and more.

"This is CERT's 15th anniversary and we put this together to honor our members and our history," said Jim Emanuelson, who is CERT's president. "But we also need to recruit more volunteers. Because of (the COVID-19 pandemic), we haven't been able to hold our training classes and we can't recruit."

CERT organizes neighborhood teams with the hope those neighbors will meet and get to know each other. If a disaster does strike, it is important for each neighborhood to communicate whether immediate help is needed.

Litschauer said the county's public safety workers need to know where help is not needed as much as they need to know where to respond. Knowing a neighborhood is all clear helps those responders concentrate on the areas that do need help.

Belonging to Lakewood Ranch CERT is free with only the need for 20 hours of training done in four different days of instruction. The final class is held at East Manatee Fire Rescue's Station 1.

"So much that we teach is common sense," Jim Emanuelson said. "Our first responsibility is to keep our volunteers and their families safe. Only after you know you and your family are safe can you activate."

Litschauer said Lakewood Ranch CERT plays a vital role in the community.

"It's amazing they've been around 15 years," he said. "A lot of organizations lose interest but they are gaining momentum. They keep their members engaged."

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

