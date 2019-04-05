Lakewood Ranch High students enjoy a prom date in Paris

It was a romantic night in Paris, right here in Florida.

Approximately 600 students attended the Lakewood Ranch High School prom at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota April 5. The theme was "A Night in the City of Lights."

The hotel foyer had a two-story Eiffel Tower replica and mini Eiffel Towers lit up and flashed on the registration tables.

Food filled the ballroom, and there was no shortage of decorations or bass-heavy beats rippling through the air.

Sure, it might not have felt exactly like Paris. But the magic of the evening let the students pretend — just for a night.