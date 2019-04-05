 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ali Aoudi and Molly Lofthouse, both Lakewood Ranch High juniors, enjoyed a quick trip to the Eiffel Tower.

Lakewood Ranch High students enjoy a prom date in Paris

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ali Aoudi and Molly Lofthouse, both Lakewood Ranch High juniors, enjoyed a quick trip to the Eiffel Tower.

Buy this Photo
Ayoub Aoudi, who graduated last year, was the guest of Lakewood Ranch High senior Maritza Gonzalez.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ayoub Aoudi, who graduated last year, was the guest of Lakewood Ranch High senior Maritza Gonzalez.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High seniors Jennifer Sanchez and Jose Guerra arrive for their big night.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch High seniors Jennifer Sanchez and Jose Guerra arrive for their big night.

Buy this Photo
Senior Brianna Martin stopped at a table to vote for the Prom Queen and King.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Senior Brianna Martin stopped at a table to vote for the Prom Queen and King.

Buy this Photo
Prom guests were greeted by a two-story Eiffel Tower replica at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Prom guests were greeted by a two-story Eiffel Tower replica at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Braden River senior Austin Webb attended alongside Jess Husel, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Braden River senior Austin Webb attended alongside Jess Husel, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School.

Buy this Photo
Junior Kyra Rouse, senior Nick Josephson, senior Gavin Pavkovich, and junior Hana Tomik were all smiles as they walked into their prom.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Junior Kyra Rouse, senior Nick Josephson, senior Gavin Pavkovich, and junior Hana Tomik were all smiles as they walked into their prom.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High junior Kelly Walker and Braden River sophomore Lucas Warner arrive at the Hyatt.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch High junior Kelly Walker and Braden River sophomore Lucas Warner arrive at the Hyatt.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Brittney Ta and Sydney Bui make a big entrance at the Hyatt.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Juniors Brittney Ta and Sydney Bui make a big entrance at the Hyatt.

Buy this Photo
Excited students head to their prom.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Excited students head to their prom.

Buy this Photo
Student staff members worked diligently to get the students signed in and on to the festivities.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Student staff members worked diligently to get the students signed in and on to the festivities.

Buy this Photo
Juniors Mariette Tomlinson and Sasha Krill were ready to dance.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Juniors Mariette Tomlinson and Sasha Krill were ready to dance.

Buy this Photo
Senior Pauline Tarver's look rivaled that of a princess.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Senior Pauline Tarver's look rivaled that of a princess.

Buy this Photo
After dinner, the students headed to the dance floor.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

After dinner, the students headed to the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
Share
Hyatt Regency in Sarasota creates a very French atmosphere.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

It was a romantic night in Paris, right here in Florida. 

Approximately 600 students attended the Lakewood Ranch High School prom at the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota April 5. The theme was "A Night in the City of Lights."

The hotel foyer had a two-story Eiffel Tower replica and mini Eiffel Towers lit up and flashed on the registration tables. 

Food filled the ballroom, and there was no shortage of decorations or bass-heavy beats rippling through the air. 

Sure, it might not have felt exactly like Paris. But the magic of the evening let the students pretend — just for a night. 

Related Stories

Advertisement