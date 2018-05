Ten-year-old La'pray Belvin watched intently as her sister, Brittnee Johnson, walked across the stage May 18 at the Lakewood Ranch High School graduation at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

Even though it was a joyous occasion, La'pray had a heaviness in her heart.

"I felt sad," La'pray said. "I don't want her to leave."

Johnson was just one of 504 seniors to graduate.