 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Campers Vivian Fawcett, Ava Clementi and Avionna Twyford practice their dance routine alongside other campers.

Lakewood Ranch High School mini cheerleaders show big spirit during camp

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Campers Vivian Fawcett, Ava Clementi and Avionna Twyford practice their dance routine alongside other campers.

Buy this Photo
Austin Conner, who is 7, Olivia Goetsch, who is 6, and Bristol Scott, who is 7, cheer for Lakewood Ranch High School mustangs along with JV cheerleader Kendall Crowell.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Austin Conner, who is 7, Olivia Goetsch, who is 6, and Bristol Scott, who is 7, cheer for Lakewood Ranch High School mustangs along with JV cheerleader Kendall Crowell.

Buy this Photo
Elin Anthony, who is 7, and Finley Warner, who is 6, hold up Blaire Wilson, who is 6, while practicing stunts.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Elin Anthony, who is 7, and Finley Warner, who is 6, hold up Blaire Wilson, who is 6, while practicing stunts.

Buy this Photo
Avery Snodgrass, who is 9, says she likes being a flyer because she gets to go high in the air.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Avery Snodgrass, who is 9, says she likes being a flyer because she gets to go high in the air.

Buy this Photo
Campers practice stunting with the help of Lakewood Ranch High School varsity cheerleaders.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Campers practice stunting with the help of Lakewood Ranch High School varsity cheerleaders.

Buy this Photo
Peyton Collins, who is 8, enjoys being a flyer.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Peyton Collins, who is 8, enjoys being a flyer.

Buy this Photo
Camper Trinity Miller, Lakewood Ranch High School varsity cheerleader Cami Sablan and camper Alaina Esposita support camper Lauren Otterness as she balances in the air during a stunt.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Camper Trinity Miller, Lakewood Ranch High School varsity cheerleader Cami Sablan and camper Alaina Esposita support camper Lauren Otterness as she balances in the air during a stunt.

Buy this Photo
Alexandra Mahiquez, who is 10, looks to Chloe Wetherington, a JV cheerleader for Lakewood Ranch High School, for the next move in a cheer.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Alexandra Mahiquez, who is 10, looks to Chloe Wetherington, a JV cheerleader for Lakewood Ranch High School, for the next move in a cheer.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleader Bridget Coopens carries camper Avionna Twyford on her back during a game.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleader Bridget Coopens carries camper Avionna Twyford on her back during a game.

Buy this Photo
Emma Bogucki, Kiyanna Leonard and Cora Kovatch follow Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleader Kennedy Viquerat while learning a cheer.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Emma Bogucki, Kiyanna Leonard and Cora Kovatch follow Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleader Kennedy Viquerat while learning a cheer.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleaders Chloe Wetherington, Juliarose Lopez and Rakaila Ross go through the motions of a cheer to demonstrate it to the campers.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch High School JV cheerleaders Chloe Wetherington, Juliarose Lopez and Rakaila Ross go through the motions of a cheer to demonstrate it to the campers.

Buy this Photo
Kiyanna Leonard, who is 10, and Cora Kovatch, who is 10, practice a new cheer they learned.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Kiyanna Leonard, who is 10, and Cora Kovatch, who is 10, practice a new cheer they learned.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch High School cheerleaders lead campers in a cheer.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch High School cheerleaders lead campers in a cheer.

Buy this Photo
Nahla Vlasak, who is 9, holds 8 year old Ava Clementi's legs while she does a handstand.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

Nahla Vlasak, who is 9, holds 8 year old Ava Clementi's legs while she does a handstand.

Buy this Photo
JV cheerleader Shay Willemsen bends backward as Isabella Saldona, who is 9, crawls under her during a game.

Wednesday, Jul. 21, 2021 |

JV cheerleader Shay Willemsen bends backward as Isabella Saldona, who is 9, crawls under her during a game.

Buy this Photo
Share
Campers learn new cheers, stunts and dance moves at Lakewood Ranch High School's Mini Cheer Camp.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Peyton Collins found her balance as she was lifted into the air with the support of four other cheerleaders.

With a smile on her face, Collins, who is 10, reached out her arms and shook her hands before landing safely back on the ground during Lakewood Ranch High School's Mini Cheer Camp July 21. 

"It was fun because I never get to be a flyer," Collins said about stunting with the other camp participants and members of Lakewood Ranch High School's varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders. 

Throughout the four-day camp, the 120 campers, who are in kindergarten through eighth grade, learned different Lakewood Ranch High School cheers, stunts and a choreographed dance. 

Related Stories

Advertisement