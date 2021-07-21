Lakewood Ranch High School mini cheerleaders show big spirit during camp

Peyton Collins found her balance as she was lifted into the air with the support of four other cheerleaders.

With a smile on her face, Collins, who is 10, reached out her arms and shook her hands before landing safely back on the ground during Lakewood Ranch High School's Mini Cheer Camp July 21.

"It was fun because I never get to be a flyer," Collins said about stunting with the other camp participants and members of Lakewood Ranch High School's varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders.

Throughout the four-day camp, the 120 campers, who are in kindergarten through eighth grade, learned different Lakewood Ranch High School cheers, stunts and a choreographed dance.