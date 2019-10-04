Lakewood Ranch High School celebrates homecoming

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Brooke Martin danced and cheered, eager to inspire the crowd during Lakewood Ranch High School's homecoming game Oct. 4.

As captain of the Silver Stars dance team and president of the Student Government Association, she'd had a busy week planning homecoming festivities, and the hard work was paying off.

"It's sad (it's my last homecoming), but it's exciting," said Martin, who was part of the homecoming court. "It's worth it. All these kids show up and they're having a blast. I just want them to have a good time."

The week's homecoming festivities included a movie night, a bonfire and a "clash of the classes" competition before the game against Tampa Bay Christian Academy. For the game, students dressed in school colors or in cowboy attire for the night's "Western" theme.