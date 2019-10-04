 Skip to main content
Senior Izzie Uribe and junior Helen Krull enjoy coming to the football games.

Lakewood Ranch High School celebrates homecoming

Sophomores Eliana Montero, Amber Parsons, Antonia Boyd and Olivia Sahr said they were excited Lakewood Ranch High is having a better season this year.

Silver Stars dancer Hana Tomik, a senior, helps energize the crowd with a cheer.

Varsity cheerleader Briley Vestal bolsters school spirit.

Lakewood Ranch High School's mascot added school spirit to the event.

Lakewood Ranch High School alumna Brianna Rowland and Hope Lowe cheer along with the varsity cheerleading squad from the sidelines.

Silver Stars dance team captain Brooke Martin performed for the crowd before heading to the field at halftime as a member of the homecoming court.

Seniors Vanessa Kratounkov and Kiley Stone and junior Carolina King brought a poster of their friend, cheerleader Hayden Springer.

Junior Matthew Donato yells in support of his friend, Dallas Rodriguez, a defensive end.

Ninth-grader Linsey Beatenhead plays "Moral Combat" with the marching band from the sidelines.

Freshman Angelina Frazzoni traded her typical marching band attire for a formal gown for the evening because she was on the homecoming court.

Sophomores Matthew Boudreau and Paige Willemsen and senior Trevor Clark went for "all spirit" instead of the night's "Western" theme.

Seniors Chris Georgas, Morgan Deglopper and Kara Smith were sad for their last homecoming game.

Zachary Weston and Christian Perez, with friends Patrick Brown and Cade Schwarz (not pictured), made a human bicycle to celebrate a touchdown.

Lakewood,
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Brooke Martin danced and cheered, eager to inspire the crowd during Lakewood Ranch High School's homecoming game Oct. 4.

As captain of the Silver Stars dance team and president of the Student Government Association, she'd had a busy week planning homecoming festivities, and the hard work was paying off.

"It's sad (it's my last homecoming), but it's exciting," said Martin, who was part of the homecoming court. "It's worth it. All these kids show up and they're having a blast. I just want them to have a good time."

The week's homecoming festivities included a movie night, a bonfire and a "clash of the classes" competition before the game against Tampa Bay Christian Academy. For the game, students dressed in school colors or in cowboy attire for the night's "Western" theme.  

 

 

 

