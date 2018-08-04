 Skip to main content
Music on Main brought a couple hundred event-goers out.

Lakewood Ranch grooves on Main Street

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Music on Main brought a couple hundred event-goers out.

Riverwalk's Julia Dunn, 2, and Alyssa Martin are neighbors who came to Music on Main to dance together.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Riverwalk's Julia Dunn, 2, and Alyssa Martin are neighbors who came to Music on Main to dance together.

Music on Main encourages people to buy food and drink at the event. Proceeds benefit charity each month.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Music on Main encourages people to buy food and drink at the event. Proceeds benefit charity each month.

Bradenton's Blair Cook brings his dogs, Abel and Cain, to every Music on Main to help socialize them.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Bradenton's Blair Cook brings his dogs, Abel and Cain, to every Music on Main to help socialize them.

Sarasota's 6-year-old Sienna Tuttle and 5-year-old Briella Tuttle enjoy snow cones while trying to beat the heat.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Sarasota's 6-year-old Sienna Tuttle and 5-year-old Briella Tuttle enjoy snow cones while trying to beat the heat.

Richard WIllmann from Tierra Verde Island dressed up in his favorite tropical shirt to meet a few friends at MacAlisters Grill and Tavern before the end of Music on Main.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Richard WIllmann from Tierra Verde Island dressed up in his favorite tropical shirt to meet a few friends at MacAlisters Grill and Tavern before the end of Music on Main.

Six-year-old Ethan Intelisano, from Panther Ridge, performs for his audience.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Six-year-old Ethan Intelisano, from Panther Ridge, performs for his audience.

Lakewood Ranch's Francesca Gnad, 10, enjoys doing kind of crazy things like jumping on a trampoline attached to a harness according to her dad, Martin.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Lakewood Ranch's Francesca Gnad, 10, enjoys doing kind of crazy things like jumping on a trampoline attached to a harness according to her dad, Martin.

Wild Roots plays at the event, which benefited the Siesta Key Kiwanis Club.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018

Wild Roots plays at the event, which benefited the Siesta Key Kiwanis Club.

Despite warning signs of a storm, Music on Main brings a large crowd.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Six-year-old Panther Ridge resident Ethan Intelisano likes to perform for his mother, Jackie, so it was nice to change up the scene and dance for a crowd Aug. 3, during Music on Main at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. 

"He saw the Cirque Du Soliel once and now he says that he wants to be a performer," his mother Jackie Intelisano said. "He dances everywhere he goes. I don't mind bringing him to a place where he gets to perform for a big group."

Ethan and Jackie Intelisano were one of the hundreds of families in attendance at the August Music on Main event headlined by Wild Root. Proceeds benefited  the Siesta Key Kiwanis Club.

There was a threat of a storm at the beginning of the night, but nothing could turn the Lakewood Ranch crowd away from good food, beer and music. 

 

 

