Lakewood Ranch grooves on Main Street

Six-year-old Panther Ridge resident Ethan Intelisano likes to perform for his mother, Jackie, so it was nice to change up the scene and dance for a crowd Aug. 3, during Music on Main at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"He saw the Cirque Du Soliel once and now he says that he wants to be a performer," his mother Jackie Intelisano said. "He dances everywhere he goes. I don't mind bringing him to a place where he gets to perform for a big group."

Ethan and Jackie Intelisano were one of the hundreds of families in attendance at the August Music on Main event headlined by Wild Root. Proceeds benefited the Siesta Key Kiwanis Club.

There was a threat of a storm at the beginning of the night, but nothing could turn the Lakewood Ranch crowd away from good food, beer and music.