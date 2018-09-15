 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Mustangs take the field through a stream of smoke.

Lakewood Ranch football shut out in Homecoming game

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The Mustangs take the field through a stream of smoke.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Drake Theriot tries to muscle through a Venice High defender. Theriot, normally a running back, played quarterback against Venice because of injuries to the Mustangs' three typical quarterbacks.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Drake Theriot tries to muscle through a Venice High defender. Theriot, normally a running back, played quarterback against Venice because of injuries to the Mustangs' three typical quarterbacks.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Zach Younts (18) takes a Venice HIgh kickoff out of the endzone.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Zach Younts (18) takes a Venice HIgh kickoff out of the endzone.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch student section was packed for the Homecoming game against Venice High.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The Lakewood Ranch student section was packed for the Homecoming game against Venice High.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Homecoming King (and Mustangs kicker/punter) Travis Freeman and Homecoming Queen Madi Grogan.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Homecoming King (and Mustangs kicker/punter) Travis Freeman and Homecoming Queen Madi Grogan.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Drake Theriot dives into the teeth of the Venice High defense.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Drake Theriot dives into the teeth of the Venice High defense.

Buy this Photo
Senior defensive lineman Stefano Lonardo sacks Venice quarterback Nico Dallacosta in the second quarter.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Senior defensive lineman Stefano Lonardo sacks Venice quarterback Nico Dallacosta in the second quarter.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior running back Kieran Connolly (23) takes a run up the sideline before getting swarmed by Venice defenders.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch senior running back Kieran Connolly (23) takes a run up the sideline before getting swarmed by Venice defenders.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch senior Rory Atkins (21) drags a Venice defender for extra yardage.

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Rory Atkins (21) drags a Venice defender for extra yardage.

Buy this Photo
The Lakewood Ranch High Homecoming court was the star of the halftime show. That includes seniors Travis Freeman and Madi Grogan, the Homecoming King and Queen (left).

Saturday, Sep. 15, 2018 |

The Lakewood Ranch High Homecoming court was the star of the halftime show. That includes seniors Travis Freeman and Madi Grogan, the Homecoming King and Queen (left).

Buy this Photo
Share
The Mustangs fell 65-0 to defending state champion Venice High
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The most successful Lakewood Ranch High football player on Sept. 14 against Venice High was senior kicker/punter Travis Freeman. 

Freeman's punts were long and the only Venice points scored on his watch came via safety, when he jumped to save an errant snap and landed out of the end zone. The game was the Mustangs' Homecoming game, and Freeman was also named the school's Homecoming King, alongside Homecoming Queen Madi Grogan. 

On this night, that counts as a football highlight. Lakewood Ranch (0-4) was no match for the defending state champion Indians (3-1), losing 65-0 in front of a packed crowd. 

The Mustangs knew it would be a tough game, but it got tougher during the practice week, coach Christopher Culton said, when the team learned all three of its quarterbacks would miss the game with injuries. Those circumstances forced senior running back Drake Theriot under center with just two days of practice, against a brick-wall defense. Culton complimented Theriot for his effort.

"I asked him to do things he has never done before, and against Venice," Culton said. "That man stood up when his name was called. He towed the line and gave everything he had. I could not be more proud of him. "

Theriot had 25 carries for 18 yards, finding no room to run through the teeth of the Venice defense. The Indians also strip-sacked Theriot on a rare drop back in the second quarter and returned the fumble for a touchdown. Venice began playing its backups toward the end of the second quarter, and the game's halftime score was 51-0. The second half was played with a running clock. 

"There's nothing worse than seeing a young man's crushed soul," Culton said. "We have some guys we need to get back up. That's my job. What's redeeming (about the game)? What do I look forward to? I look forward to coming to work tomorrow. I look forward to getting right back at this. I look forward to leading these guys. It's hard. This hurts." 

The Mustangs next play at Springstead High at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement