Lakewood Ranch football shut out in Homecoming game

The most successful Lakewood Ranch High football player on Sept. 14 against Venice High was senior kicker/punter Travis Freeman.

Freeman's punts were long and the only Venice points scored on his watch came via safety, when he jumped to save an errant snap and landed out of the end zone. The game was the Mustangs' Homecoming game, and Freeman was also named the school's Homecoming King, alongside Homecoming Queen Madi Grogan.

On this night, that counts as a football highlight. Lakewood Ranch (0-4) was no match for the defending state champion Indians (3-1), losing 65-0 in front of a packed crowd.

The Mustangs knew it would be a tough game, but it got tougher during the practice week, coach Christopher Culton said, when the team learned all three of its quarterbacks would miss the game with injuries. Those circumstances forced senior running back Drake Theriot under center with just two days of practice, against a brick-wall defense. Culton complimented Theriot for his effort.

"I asked him to do things he has never done before, and against Venice," Culton said. "That man stood up when his name was called. He towed the line and gave everything he had. I could not be more proud of him. "

Theriot had 25 carries for 18 yards, finding no room to run through the teeth of the Venice defense. The Indians also strip-sacked Theriot on a rare drop back in the second quarter and returned the fumble for a touchdown. Venice began playing its backups toward the end of the second quarter, and the game's halftime score was 51-0. The second half was played with a running clock.

"There's nothing worse than seeing a young man's crushed soul," Culton said. "We have some guys we need to get back up. That's my job. What's redeeming (about the game)? What do I look forward to? I look forward to coming to work tomorrow. I look forward to getting right back at this. I look forward to leading these guys. It's hard. This hurts."

The Mustangs next play at Springstead High at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.