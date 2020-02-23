Lakewood Ranch fires up fun

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Sol Briceno had been camping before, but she was ready for a different experience.

On Feb. 22, she and her family camped overnight at Greenbrook Adventure Park for the second annual Community Campout hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and Lakewood Ranch.

"It's cool because at night you can hear all the crickets chirping," Briceno said of camping.

Before sun set, families enjoyed nature walks, live music, crafts, corn hole and even a demonstration by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit. As the sun set, they gathered around a campfire to roast marshmallows and s'mores or bundled up in blankets to watch a screening of "Playing with Fire" before settling down for the night.