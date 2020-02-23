 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch residents gather around a campfire to roast marshmallows and make s'mores.

Lakewood Ranch fires up fun

Lakewood Ranch's Maya and Julia Griffin create a campfire craft with a battery-powered candle, a paper plate and tissue paper.

The Bower family — John, Anderson, Amy and Vivian — biked over from their home in Greenbrook so they would have a quick way to get home if they forgot something. John Bower brought the tent over earlier with his vehicle.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9 unit demonstrated how it captures suspects.

Four-year-old Alexander Ade, of Lakewood Ranch, plays with a giant Connect 4 game before the sun sets.

Lakewood Ranch's Alexandra and Desiree Mahiquez and friend Ashley Brown enjoy all the family activities.

Venice resident Casey Hodge plays pickleball against friends Nicole Pies and Ryan Hendrix, of Lakewood Ranch (not pictured).

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Drew Mahiquez runs from his brother, Luis, and friend, Grayden Pies.

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Liam Skelly and his brother, 4-year-old Klaine Kvitek, had fun playing in their family's tent.

Lakewood Ranch's Claire Alexander, pictured with Caroline Martin, is shocked when she can feel the tingle of electricity. It was part of a "sidewalk science" demonstration at the campout.

Musician Justin Layman, accompanied by Steve Durst on percussion, performed cover songs to add to the ambience.

Greenbrook's Beckett Milner liked getting to see wood added to the campfire. He camped out with his father, Kevin Milner.

East County's Morgan Bettes, who helped organize the event, adds firewood to the campfire. Guests later were able to roast marshmallows and s'mores.

Four-year-old Zeke Wiget and his dad, Levi Wiget, walked over from their home in Greenbrook and grabbed barbecue from Nancy's Bar-B-Q, which had a food truck on site.

Venice's Jennifer Johnson and her 11-year-old son, Ty Johnson, cooked a s'more in tact over the fire.

East County's Ines Vogler helps friend Paul Olah, of Greenbrook, set up his tent.

Lakewood Ranch's Sol Briceno, 7, says she is looking forward to hearing the crickets chirp at night.

S'mores, live music and science on agenda for Lakewood Ranch community campout.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 7-year-old Sol Briceno had been camping before, but she was ready for a different experience.

On Feb. 22, she and her family camped overnight at Greenbrook Adventure Park for the second annual Community Campout hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and Lakewood Ranch.

"It's cool because at night you can hear all the crickets chirping," Briceno said of camping.

Before sun set, families enjoyed nature walks, live music, crafts, corn hole and even a demonstration by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office's K9 Unit. As the sun set, they gathered around a campfire to roast marshmallows and s'mores or bundled up in blankets to watch a screening of "Playing with Fire" before settling down for the night.

