Fifth grader Jude Arbanis as Darth Maul fights against fifth grader Keagan Terry, who is playing the Mandalorian. The boys are big "Star Wars" fans.

Lakewood Ranch fifth graders show off their talents

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Principal Cheryl McGrew welcomes students in third through fifth grade and parents to the annual fifth grade talent show. McGrew says the talent show is something younger students can look forward to in fifth grade.

Fifth grader Isabella Lawton dances to Katy Perry's "Firework." Lawton says she and her friends chose the song because it was upbeat and it celebrates the end of the school year and the start of a new chapter.

Fifth grader Avery Ruffing dances to Hannah Montana's "I'll Always Remember You."

Fifth graders Jeffrey Davis, Lukas Nantes, Preston Fulmer. Keagen Terry, Gus Walsh and Jude Arbanis perform one of the most popular acts of the talent show. Students chanted "Star Wars" as the boys exited the stage.

Fifth grader Sugan Fernando performs a keyboard solo.

Fifth grader Emily Harris plays ukulele while singing Bruno Mars' "Count on Me." Some students quietly started singing along.

Fifth grader Haylie Thompson gives advice on how to avoid eating green beans during her monologue. Her advice includes hiding them under mashed potatoes or feeding them to a dog.

Karyn Nantes and her husband, Alex Nantes, are proud of their son Lukas Nantes for his performance in the talent show. "Next I'll see him in Hollywood," Alex Nantes says.

Fifth grader Ava Arroyo encourages students to read the "Harry Potter" series before going into a monologue of her favorite quotes from the books.

Fifth grader Isabella Padgett shares her artwork in a slideshow while explaining the different forms of art she works on and her style.

Fifth grader Lily Bertrand's talent is strength, so she shows a video of her doing a squat with weights.

Fifth graders Isabella Lawton, Cora Kovatch and Stella Guido put together an original routine to perform.

Fifth grader Cora Kovatch says the talent show being one of the last activities she participates in at McNeal Elementary is sad, but she's excited to see what middle school has to offer.

Fifth graders Gus Walsh and Lukas Nantes give audience members high fives as all the performers go around the cafeteria for a final bow.

McNeal Elementary School students perform in annual fifth grade talent show.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The cafeteria and stage at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School went dark. 

Suddenly, a red light, blue light and green light beamed from the stage. 

Students in third through fifth grade erupted in applause as they saw "Star Wars" come to life on stage during a performance from fifth graders Gus Walsh, Lukas Nantes, Keagen Terry, Jeffrey Davis, Preston Fulmer and Jude Arbanis. 

A battle of good versus evil took place on stage as Walsh, Nantes, Terry, Davis, Fulmer and Arbanis portrayed various "Star Wars" characters including Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Mandalorian, Count Dooku, Luke Skywalker and Darth Maul during McNeal Elementary's annual fifth grade talent show May 26.

The talent show is a tradition fifth graders can participate in each year. 

"It's an honor," fifth grader Isabella Lawton said. "I remember watching the talent show when I was younger and wanting to do it. Now we're getting to do it."

Lawton performed an original dance to Katy Perry's "Firework" with friends and fellow fifth graders Stella Guido and Cora Kovatch.

