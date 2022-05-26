Lakewood Ranch fifth graders show off their talents

The cafeteria and stage at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School went dark.

Suddenly, a red light, blue light and green light beamed from the stage.

Students in third through fifth grade erupted in applause as they saw "Star Wars" come to life on stage during a performance from fifth graders Gus Walsh, Lukas Nantes, Keagen Terry, Jeffrey Davis, Preston Fulmer and Jude Arbanis.

A battle of good versus evil took place on stage as Walsh, Nantes, Terry, Davis, Fulmer and Arbanis portrayed various "Star Wars" characters including Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Mandalorian, Count Dooku, Luke Skywalker and Darth Maul during McNeal Elementary's annual fifth grade talent show May 26.

The talent show is a tradition fifth graders can participate in each year.

"It's an honor," fifth grader Isabella Lawton said. "I remember watching the talent show when I was younger and wanting to do it. Now we're getting to do it."

Lawton performed an original dance to Katy Perry's "Firework" with friends and fellow fifth graders Stella Guido and Cora Kovatch.