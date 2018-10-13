 Skip to main content
Disabled Army veteran Michael Monthervil and his girlfriend, Ashley Nickles, address the crowd at the Elks Lodge during a fundraiser for Homes for Our Troops.

Lakewood Ranch Elks pig out for charity

Lakewood Ranch's Matt Farhat, a financial advisor who is an Elk, donated his time and the use of his equipment to roast a pig.

Chuck Reda, Bill Earl, Matt Farhat and Rick Browning were volunteers who began cooking at 5 a.m. for the evening event.

Chuck or Phyllis Stolteben

Sue Ann Iannello, right, stands next to her painting she donated to the event to be auctioned. Darlene Hoffmann, left, bought it for $300 with her husband, Ken, and donated it to disabled veteran Michael Monthervil.

Laurie Nichols and her son, Kevin Nichols, work the event as bartenders. Laurie Nichols said Gold Coast Eagle Distributing donated tap equipment and was a major reason the event was a success.

Rosedale's Deb Kehoe visits with Chuck and Phyllis Stolteben of Lynn's Spins, which provided musical entertainment.

Volunteers Chuck Reda and Rick Browning prepare pork for the event.

Elks member Rose Wujcik sang the National Anthem.

Veterans Committee Chairman Tom Sweeney said the event raised more than $7,000 for Homes for Our Troops.

Bonnie Gray of Bonnie Gray Productions and Barbara Winstein of Aloha Stars provided dancers for the luau.

One good turn of a pig deserves another.

Elks Past Exalted Ruler Tonya Ditty hits the dance floor at the special event.

Elks member Larry O'Connor gets into a grass skirt and does a hula dance to benefit Homes for Our Troops.

Elks members line up for the hula dance contest.

The real dancers watch Elks members perform in the hula dance contest.

Elks Exalted Ruler John Piper was all smiles as he waited his turn in the hula dance contest.

Fundraiser nets more than $7,000 for Homes for Our Troops.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The 280 people who attended the luau-themed Beach Party at the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge 2855 knew they were going to get a quality dinner Oct. 13 with volunteers outside the lodge roasting pigs.

But they came for something else, and when the time came, they responded.

The event was a fundraiser for the Homes for Our Troops organization, and when disabled Army veteran Michael Monthervil came into the room, he was greeted with a standing ovation.

Monthervil, who suffered a spinal cord injury during a training drill in 2014 in Afghanistan, looked out at the crowd and did his best to hold back tears welling up in his eyes. He regained his composure and thanked those in attendance for their support.

Elks Veterans Committee Chairman Tom Sweeney estimated the event raised in excess of $7,000 for Homes for Our Troops, which is building Monthervil a specially equipped home in Wimauma, where he lives. The home will be ready next September.

"The home will give him back a little of the independence he lost being in Afghanistan for us," said Deb Kehoe, who runs the annual Rosedale Golf Classic to benefit Homes for Our Troops at the Rosedale Golf & Country Club. Kehoe contacted the Elks about helping the organization and it just so happened the Elks were looking to host a major fundraiser and hadn't identified a beneficiary.

"It was the perfect storm," Kehoe said. "This is a phenomenal amount of people showing their support. I'm blown away."

Sweeney said the event was supposed to be capped at 200, but the demand was too high.

"We bumped it to 250, then 280," he said.

