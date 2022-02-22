 Skip to main content
Third grader Sydney Lucas gets help from Parent-Teacher Organization President Kristin Pomeroy, pour slime down Principal Todd Richardson's shirt.

Lakewood Ranch elementary school hosts annual walkathon

Second grader Victoria Nunez runs under a hoop to get through an obstacle course.

Second grader Liam Odendal jumps over a hurdle as he makes his way around the field during the walkathon.

Second graders run under the rainbow bridge completing another lap of the walkathon.

Second grader Patrick Danielcak goes through one of the obstacles during the walkathon.

Parent-Teacher Organization Secretary Katie Truxton, Chompy, Vice President Julie Fitzpatrick and President Kristin Pomeroy enjoy seeing the students participate in the walkathon.

Third grader Emma Jackson pours slime over Principal Todd Richardson's head as he reaches out to her.

Third grader Brandt Rumbaugh dumps a cup of slime onto Principal Todd Richardson.

Chompy, B.D. Gullett Elementary School's mascot, and Principal Todd Richardson look at each other after Chompy pours slime on Richardson's head.

Third graders Jax Douglas and Lily Nisi love dancing with Chompy, the mascot of B.D. Gullett Elementary School.

Third graders Harper Nixon, Ieese Donnelly and Charlotte Miller enjoy going through the different obstacles and playing with the bubbles.

Third graders Olivia Rushmore and Sofia Schultz enjoy popsicles after running and walking a few laps during the walkathon.

Third grader Antonella Delmoral dances to "Cotton Eye Joe."

Juana Dreier, a physical education coach, and Brittani Barnes, a third grade teacher, dance together.

Third graders dance with Chompy, the mascot of B.D. Gullett Elementary School.

B.D. Gullett Elementary School students have fun running in the walkathon and sliming the principal.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

B.D. Gullett Elementary School third graders stood in a circle surrounding Principal Todd Richardson who was sitting in a kiddie pool.

Richardson put on his protective goggles and prepared for what was coming.

The third graders chanted "Chompy! Chompy! Chompy!" as Chompy, the school's mascot, approached Richardson from behind with a small cup of green slime. When Chompy dumped the slime on Richardson, students cheered. 

Sliming Richardson was just part of the fun during Gullett Elementary School's Walk-A-Thon Feb. 18. 

Students enjoyed walking and running through different obstacles, dancing with Chompy and eating popsicles. 

Students who raised more than $200 for the walkathon were able to slime Richardson. 

The school raised $82,149 through the walkathon. As a result of the school raising more than its $50,000 goal, Richardson will have to rollerblade around school dressed as a superhero, dress like a sumo wrestler, do car line karaoke and more. 

 

