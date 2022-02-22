Lakewood Ranch elementary school hosts annual walkathon

B.D. Gullett Elementary School third graders stood in a circle surrounding Principal Todd Richardson who was sitting in a kiddie pool.

Richardson put on his protective goggles and prepared for what was coming.

The third graders chanted "Chompy! Chompy! Chompy!" as Chompy, the school's mascot, approached Richardson from behind with a small cup of green slime. When Chompy dumped the slime on Richardson, students cheered.

Sliming Richardson was just part of the fun during Gullett Elementary School's Walk-A-Thon Feb. 18.

Students enjoyed walking and running through different obstacles, dancing with Chompy and eating popsicles.

Students who raised more than $200 for the walkathon were able to slime Richardson.

The school raised $82,149 through the walkathon. As a result of the school raising more than its $50,000 goal, Richardson will have to rollerblade around school dressed as a superhero, dress like a sumo wrestler, do car line karaoke and more.