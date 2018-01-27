 Skip to main content
Braden Woods resident Rebekah Lang, 18, is all smiles after winning the $1,000 gift card. She came out for the grand opening with her mom, Susan Lang, and friend, Charleen Krajcsik.

Lakewood Ranch Earth Fare opens

East County residents Judy Contreras, Kimberly Zehr, Angela Rosenblum and Nancy Musson became quick friends while waiting in line at 6 a.m.

Country Club at Lakewood Ranch resident Don Bays couldn't sleep at 4:45 a.m. so he got up, made a cup of coffee and arrived at the grand opening around 6 a.m.

Jessica Davin, of Mallory Park, is excited to try Earth Fare's food.

Jon Brezina, of Creekside Ranch, was third in line.

East County residents Lindsey Rezin and Joy Hill were first in line. They arrived at midnight and used the night to hang out away from their collective 11 children.

Melissa Diaz, of Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, adds kale to her grocery cart. She came out with her 11-year-old daughter Anatalia, who had no objections to getting up before 4 a.m.

Sara Sanches, of River Plantation, gets an orange sample.

Guests perused isles of chips, cereals, detergents and other products.

Earth Fare offers a pre-made food section, including fresh pizzas, smoothies and salad and soup bars.

Sandy Wompey and Gretchen George, of Parrish, scope out the mineral juice shots after grabbing some pre-made food.

The Inlets resident Francis Poux scopes out the wine selection.

Steve Schonwetter cooks up Bilinski's brand no-casing chicken sausage for patrons to taste.

Rick Nelson heads down the bulk food isle.

Earth Fare's opening included music by the Lakewood Ranch High School band, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and voucher give-aways. About 900 people were in line before 7 a.m.

Earth Fare and local officials cut a ceremonial ribbon at 6:45 a.m. and welcomed the public at 7 a.m. Courtesy photo.

Nearly 1,000 people waited in line before 7 a.m. for the grand opening.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Eighteen-year-old Rebekah Lang was the one who needed no convincing to get up at 5:05 and stand in line for the grand opening of the new Lakewood Ranch Earth Fare grocery Jan. 27.

Her mother Susan Lang and friend Charleen Krajcsik happily tagged along and arrived at 5:30 a.m. to wait for the 7 a.m. opening and a chance to win a $1,000 voucher to the store.

When four women cut ahead of them to sit on the curb, Rebekah worried, “What if they win?” But the women gave back the Langs’ spot when it was their turn and the timing proved critical. Rebekah Lang won the voucher.

“(Rebekah) pushed me ahead of me at the last minute,” Susan Lang said, laughing. “She said, ‘Mom, we have to be in numerical order.’ It was perfect. We were there for her.”

Susan and Rebekah Lang and Charleen were numbers 181, 182 and 183 in line, respectively.

Rebekah Lang couldn’t stop smiling following her win.

“I like grocery shopping and I saw they had a good deal on chocolate,” she said of why she wanted to come.

About 900 patrons arrived in line before 7 a.m. for Earth Fare’s grand opening celebration, which featured music by the Lakewood Ranch High School Marching Band, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music and vouchers to the first 500 guests.

