Lakewood Ranch Earth Fare opens

Eighteen-year-old Rebekah Lang was the one who needed no convincing to get up at 5:05 and stand in line for the grand opening of the new Lakewood Ranch Earth Fare grocery Jan. 27.

Her mother Susan Lang and friend Charleen Krajcsik happily tagged along and arrived at 5:30 a.m. to wait for the 7 a.m. opening and a chance to win a $1,000 voucher to the store.

When four women cut ahead of them to sit on the curb, Rebekah worried, “What if they win?” But the women gave back the Langs’ spot when it was their turn and the timing proved critical. Rebekah Lang won the voucher.

“(Rebekah) pushed me ahead of me at the last minute,” Susan Lang said, laughing. “She said, ‘Mom, we have to be in numerical order.’ It was perfect. We were there for her.”

Susan and Rebekah Lang and Charleen were numbers 181, 182 and 183 in line, respectively.

Rebekah Lang couldn’t stop smiling following her win.

“I like grocery shopping and I saw they had a good deal on chocolate,” she said of why she wanted to come.

About 900 patrons arrived in line before 7 a.m. for Earth Fare’s grand opening celebration, which featured music by the Lakewood Ranch High School Marching Band, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, music and vouchers to the first 500 guests.