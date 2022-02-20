 Skip to main content
As the coolness of a February night sets in, the campfire becomes the centerpiece of the evening.

Lakewood Ranch Community Campout helps neighbors bond

Matt Keever, Craig Fischer, and Hope Keever Fischer prepare for a night of stargazing under a full moon.

Madeline Hotaling, Nicole Chen, and Madeline Gemme bond over some frozen treats from the Pop Craft truck.

Kevin Harris of K-Dog BBQ supplies the barbecue for the campout.

With the movie projector at the ready, it's time for the pre-show entertainment — shadow puppets.

Campers young and old gather for a bedtime story — Disney's "Encanto."

It's time for dessert — marshmallows and s'mores.

Dusk falls over the annual Lakewood Ranch Community Campout.

Alex Martin of Sidewalk Science Center tells kids what's up with facts about the stars and planets.

Amy Ebert of Pop Craft offers some handcrafted frozen treats.

Claire Pies and Grace Hodge explore the wide world of the campground.

Drake Cohen gears up for a long-range Frisbee toss.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Executive Director Keith Pandeloglou and event volunteers Daryl Haworth and Michael Bugel, kick back at the campfire.

Cornhole is just one activity at the Lakewood Ranch Community Campout.

Justin Layman sets the ambience for the evening with his guitar.

Neighbors connect during the annual Lakewood Ranch Community Campout.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Sometimes, it's best to go camping to meet the neighbors.

Many of those who pitched a tent Feb. 19-20 at the annual Lakewood Ranch Community Campout at Greenbrook Adventure Park said pitching a tent makes for the perfect setting to engage with other members of the community.

Inside a ring of tents, which lined the edges of a baseball field, parents and children chatted around the campfire, tossed Frisbees and played tag.

Lakewood Ranch's Kate Swinkels said her 8-year-old daughter, Emma, loved being outside while learning about the universe and nature with the event's telescope and nature walks. Emma Swinkel also loved watching the outdoor movie with her friends.

"It's a combination of camping and community," Kate Swinkels said. "It lets kids have fun in a safe environment, while we get to enjoy one of the key parts of Lakewood Ranch."

Jessica Clark said she loved networking with other parents and meeting kids from her neighborhood. She said the event provides a nice experience that her family doesn't get to enjoy while living in the suburbs.

“What we wanted to do was give our residents, who may have never had experience in traditional camping, a way to do it in a less committed environment," said Keith Pandeloglou, the executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. "Instead of literally being in the middle of the woods, it’s the friendly confines of a community park. Each year, this has grown a little bit.”

 

