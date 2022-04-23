Lakewood Ranch Community Activities hosts concert at Greenbrook Adventure Park

River Walk's Jeanne Miller and her husband Jim Miller grabbed their folding chairs and chose a spot in the shade under a tree to listen to Jah Movement perform.

"(Jah Movement) is one of the hardest working reggae bands," Jim Miller said.

The Millers have seen Jah Movement perform several times throughout the Sarasota area. They were thrilled to be able to see the band perform during the Concert in the Park April 23 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

"(The park) is a great venue location," Jim Miller said. "Lakewood Ranch is starved for entertainment to a great extent. This has been here quite some time and it's been underutilized. It's good to see music events here."

Indigo's Marilyn Tarasievich and Barb Venn and their husbands Mike Tarasievich and Tom Venn saw Jah Movement perform at Waterside Place.

"They're really good," Marilyn Tarasievich said. "We had nothing to do today, and it's a nice day to sit in the shade and listen to the music. We love it."

Lakewood Ranch's Kathy Clark hopes the concert would be an opportunity for her to meet fellow Lakewood Ranch residents. She moved to the area last May.