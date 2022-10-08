 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Heritage Harbor's Jennifer Sanchez and 9-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez dance to live music at Music on Main.

Lakewood Ranch comes together at Music on Main to support Hurricane Ian victims

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Heritage Harbor's Jennifer Sanchez and 9-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez dance to live music at Music on Main.

Judit Maldonado and Trevor Bystrom provided live music as part of Trevor Bystrom Band.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Judit Maldonado and Trevor Bystrom provided live music as part of Trevor Bystrom Band.

Lakewood Ranch's Johna Cooper and 8-year-old Coy Cooper reach the end of a Jenga game.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Johna Cooper and 8-year-old Coy Cooper reach the end of a Jenga game.

Just before the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Russell and Jeri Shawl evacuated from Fort Myers to Lakewood Ranch, to stay with Shawl's father Joe Suarez and mother Rita Suarez.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Just before the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Russell and Jeri Shawl evacuated from Fort Myers to Lakewood Ranch, to stay with Shawl's father Joe Suarez and mother Rita Suarez.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Executive Director Keith Pandeloglou pours Budweiser.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Executive Director Keith Pandeloglou pours Budweiser.

Alicia and Dieu Tran, who are moving to Waterlefe, loved the event.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Alicia and Dieu Tran, who are moving to Waterlefe, loved the event.

Lakewood Ranch's Sue Hamilton, Rex Kleine, and Peg Scruggs listen to the live music with their dogs Bogart and Bella.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sue Hamilton, Rex Kleine, and Peg Scruggs listen to the live music with their dogs Bogart and Bella.

Sarasota's Tom and Pam Willingham examine the numerous options at Hofmann's Liquor Cakes.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Sarasota's Tom and Pam Willingham examine the numerous options at Hofmann's Liquor Cakes.

Del Webb's Chris Avren and Irene Abbott dance to live music.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Del Webb's Chris Avren and Irene Abbott dance to live music.

Lakewood Ranch's Lindsey Minick receives a sample of Salt Tequila, which she says tastes "amazing" and "like chocolate," from Myakka Valley Ranches' Brittany Hinkle.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lindsey Minick receives a sample of Salt Tequila, which she says tastes "amazing" and "like chocolate," from Myakka Valley Ranches' Brittany Hinkle.

Ten-year-old Lexi Crismon, her stepmother Jessica Crismon, and their neighbor Jaimeson Porter are impressed as magician Gary Roberts makes three rope lengths into one.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Ten-year-old Lexi Crismon, her stepmother Jessica Crismon, and their neighbor Jaimeson Porter are impressed as magician Gary Roberts makes three rope lengths into one.

Greenbrook's Doug Fritezie and Marsha Vescio enjoy an evening out together.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Doug Fritezie and Marsha Vescio enjoy an evening out together.

Adrienne Bookhamer, who was working a table at Music on Main, is executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Adrienne Bookhamer, who was working a table at Music on Main, is executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

University Park's 2-year-old Deveraux Forrester, parents Andy and Buca Forrester, and 4-year-old brother Sirian Forrester walk into Music on Main for the first time.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

University Park's 2-year-old Deveraux Forrester, parents Andy and Buca Forrester, and 4-year-old brother Sirian Forrester walk into Music on Main for the first time.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Executive Director Keith Pandeloglou talks with his mother Angela Pandeloglou, and their friends, Waterside's Marschi Sivie and Robert Tenbrunsel.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Executive Director Keith Pandeloglou talks with his mother Angela Pandeloglou, and their friends, Waterside's Marschi Sivie and Robert Tenbrunsel.

Share
The event was a chance for East County residents to relax after Hurricane Ian, as well as support those most impacted by the storm.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Amidst the entertainment and energy of Music on Main Oct. 7, the subject of Hurricane Ian still was foremost on everyone's mind.

According to Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Board Member Keith Pandeloglou, all proceeds generated from beer and wine sales at the event were donated to hurricane relief.

“Seeing the generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “We've never had an event like this, in terms of sales. I think the mission really was not lost upon people.”

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and Lakewood Ranch Communities partnered with the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund to raise funds for hurricane victims.

Pandeloglou, who is the executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, all those organizations will continue to collect funds for hurricane relief.

Although he had yet to count the total revenue from the event, Pandeloglou said the event had sold out of every beer on tap, as well as every last packaged beer and wine. He said he was also encouraged by the success of a supply drive hosted by the Lakewood Ranch Information Center for hurricane relief.

Many attendees who were less impacted by the storm said they attended Music on Main to let loose after their own experiences with the storm.

Sarasota’s Pam Willington, attending with her husband Tom Willington, called the event a chance to take a break from cleaning up debris in their yard.

“We love it, we come here as much as we can,” she said.

East County’s Maguire Fraatz, an audio engineer at the event, said he never had seen a bigger crowd at Music on Main.

“Everyone is jamming and having fun,” Fraatz said. “It’s good to see everyone’s doing alright, because everything has been pretty rough here. It’s a chance for them to relax and have a drink for a little bit.”

However, not everyone had a storm experience they could easily forget.

Just before the hurricane’s impact, Russell and Jeri Shawl had evacuated from their home two miles from the coast of Fort Myers to stay with Jeri Shawl’s parents, Joe and Rita Suarez, in Lakewood Ranch.

“It’s amazing that such a short distance away, life is going on as normal,” said Russell Shawl.

The couple had returned to Fort Myers for a period after the storm, due to their medical careers, and Jeri Shawl called the sights she witnessed “a war zone.”

She said at the same time Lakewood Ranch residents were lining up for coffee at Starbucks, people in Fort Myers wandered through the streets with bags that contained all their belongings.

“It’s very humbling to see so many people, from all over, helping,” Shawl said.

“I think it’s important to go to any location to help with the community,” said Nicole Hackel of Lakewood Ranch Communities. “It’s nice to see the community coming together.”

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund Executive Director Adrienne Bookhamer said while the Lakewood Ranch area was very fortunate, this was not the case further south and east.

“It’s a great way for us to get our name out and let people know we’re here to help nonprofits,” she said.

She said she found the results encouraging, with plenty of people coming to the tent to ask questions, as well as lots of drop-offs of items.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement