Lakewood Ranch church's parade uplifting for members

Hannah Kessie, a youth pastor at Oasis Church, honked her car horn three times while pulling up to Jason and Laura Dugmore's Lakewood Ranch apartment complex May 16.

Kessie smiled and waved as she got out of her car, which was decorated with red, white and blue garlands and pool noodles. She then handed Laura Dugmore a sign saying, 'You are loved.'

A group of 19 Oasis Church members traveled around Manatee County and Sarasota in a small parade to visit church members' homes and assisted living facilities.

"We are just missing our church community and friends," Kessie said. "This is a chance to see people and show people they're loved."

Laura Dugmore said seeing some of their church family was uplifting, encouraging and a breath of fresh air, especially after not being able to be in church together for the past two months due to COVID-19.