Kim, Erika, Isabelle and Brian Schmidt always dress as a theme. This year, they had disco music playing.

Lakewood Ranch church offers trunk of treats

Kim, Erika, Isabelle and Brian Schmidt always dress as a theme. This year, they had disco music playing.

Charlotte Gebhart went trunk-or-treating with her "fearleader" sister, Addison, 8.

Charlotte Gebhart went trunk-or-treating with her "fearleader" sister, Addison, 8.

Carol Daly and Patty Kunkel had fun wearing Halloween inspired hats as they passed out treats.

Carol Daly and Patty Kunkel had fun wearing Halloween inspired hats as they passed out treats.

Five-year-old Hayden Hall dressed as Bonnie from "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Five-year-old Hayden Hall dressed as Bonnie from "Five Nights at Freddy's."

Nine-year-olds Alyssa Otterness and Anna Heuss had buckets filled to their brims.

Nine-year-olds Alyssa Otterness and Anna Heuss had buckets filled to their brims.

Living Lord Lutheran Church Deacon Tara Friedrichs gives candy to 9-year-old Devin Sandford, dressed as "Drift."

Living Lord Lutheran Church Deacon Tara Friedrichs gives candy to 9-year-old Devin Sandford, dressed as "Drift."

Six-year-old Jordan Williams and 7-year-old Anna Mylett helped pass out candy at Williams' "Star Wars" themed trunk.

Six-year-old Jordan Williams and 7-year-old Anna Mylett helped pass out candy at Williams' "Star Wars" themed trunk.

Living Lord Lutheran hosts candy-filled night of fun.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

After 9-year-olds Alyssa Otterness and Anna Heuss made their rounds at Living Lord Lutheran Church's Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 26, they found a spot on the curb and began investigating their buckets. Each was filled to the brim.

"We went around like 50 times," Anna Huess said as she chomped on blue bubble gum and found one of her favorite candies, a Reese's peanut butter cup.

The girls and a few dozen other children all had fun going from car to car for candy and playing in the church parking lot. Inside the church, guests also could enjoy cookies and coffee.

