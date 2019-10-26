After 9-year-olds Alyssa Otterness and Anna Heuss made their rounds at Living Lord Lutheran Church's Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 26, they found a spot on the curb and began investigating their buckets. Each was filled to the brim.

"We went around like 50 times," Anna Huess said as she chomped on blue bubble gum and found one of her favorite candies, a Reese's peanut butter cup.

The girls and a few dozen other children all had fun going from car to car for candy and playing in the church parking lot. Inside the church, guests also could enjoy cookies and coffee.