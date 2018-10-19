Lakewood Ranch celebrates community

Central Park resident Pam Schneider wore a smile as she perused tables showcasing Lakewood Ranch's club offerings Oct. 19. Not all of them peaked her interest, but she still loved learning about her community during the annual Club Day and Block Party event at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"I'm just soaking it all in," Schneider said. "I wanted to see what's available. It's great. You read about all these clubs, but when you walk around and see them, it's different."

Lakewood Ranch has more than 50 clubs in which residents can participate.

Event attendees also enjoyed live music, vendor booths, food and drink and a VIP lounge showcasing the community's homebuilders.