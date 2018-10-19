 Skip to main content
Through the volunteer group Sugar, 5-year-old Carly Guido puts a heart tattoo on the arm of 3-year-old Hadley Shaw.

Lakewood Ranch celebrates community

Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 |

Through the volunteer group Sugar, 5-year-old Carly Guido puts a heart tattoo on the arm of 3-year-old Hadley Shaw.

River Club newcomer Sarah McMellon and her children, 1-year-old Kennedy and 4-year-old Greyson, just moved from Alabama and were getting to know their new community.

Tucker, Woen and Jill Short, of Greenfield Plantation, enjoy coming to all the events at Main Street.

Take Stock in Children of Manatee mentor Rob Hendrickson and employee Jessica Armstrong catch up at the event.

Apothicare at Lakewood RAnch owner Laila Zeid and compound specialist Chelsea Randall provide information about the new pharmacy.

Members of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch share about their group's "Service Above Self" motto.

Andrew Hertzfeild gets his Manatee County library card and signs up for the new Friends of the library group, created to support the library being planned in Lakewood Ranch.

Friends of the Library volunteers Karen Krips and Joan Muschamp join Manatee County Libraries employee Becky Frazier to share information about the library system and the new library coming to Lakewood Ranch.

Cheryl Scheid promotes programs of the Lakewood Ranch Garden Club.

Maria Cora Gaffar and Faith Kibler share about the American Asian Women Association and its upcoming Orchid Ball event.

The Lakewood Ranch Women's Club was well represented. Pictured areAnn Sleds, Eileen Buzzard, Kathleen Cleveland and Helene Levin.

Wilma Kroese and Sue Kerr show off pieces through their club, the Creative Arts Association, which will hold an art show in November.

Central Park's Pam Schneider eagerly checks out all the club booths.

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club member Miguel Caraballo answers all Tracy Hunter's questions. Hunter grew up fishing in both salt and fresh waters.

Lakewood Ranch Running Club member Sharon Smyth, Jessica Sandoval and Alex Figuero promote the club's three upcoming races. First up is the Boo Run Oct. 27.

Natalie Gunia, 4, paints a rock as part of the LWR Kindness Project booth.

Michelle Ruck, who recently bought a home in Arbor Grande, fills up on popcorn in the area displaying Lakewood Ranch homebuilders.

Lakewood Ranch community liaisons Emma Moore and Frank Verdel promote the Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes.

Julia and Maya Griffin and Maddie Poythress dress up for an impromptu photo shoot.

Jensen and Greysen Lang, of Palmetto, like a photo booth set up . They sported their pumpkin hats for the evening.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance member Laurie Pike, director of sales and marketing for Sleep Inn Mainstay, volunteers to serve up the beer.

Duke finds a comfy seat with his owner John Golon, of Lakewood Ranch. The duo listened to music while Bonnie Golon explored vendor and club booths.

Club Day, Block Party fosters friendship in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Central Park resident Pam Schneider wore a smile as she perused tables showcasing Lakewood Ranch's club offerings Oct. 19. Not all of them peaked her  interest, but she still loved learning about her community during the annual Club Day and Block Party event at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"I'm just soaking it all in," Schneider said. "I wanted to see what's available. It's great. You read about all these clubs, but when you walk around and see them, it's different."

Lakewood Ranch has more than 50 clubs in which residents can participate.

Event attendees also enjoyed live music, vendor booths, food and drink and a VIP lounge showcasing the community's homebuilders. 

