Lakewood Ranch's Jeff Muchmore and his soon-to-be step-daughter Gabriella Garner, 7, pose for a photo booth during the celebration.

Lakewood Ranch celebrates 25 years

Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Violeta Huesman pours beer for the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, the night's benefiting charity.

Manatee Community Foundation Executive Director Susie Bowie poses with Lakewood Ranch Community Fund President Garrett Shinn as they help serve beer and raise funds for the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

Ashley and Ryan McIntyre enjoy the night with their daughters, 6-year-old Katelyn (left) and 4-year-old Reagan (right).

Guests could pose with this prop, which offered a colorful display by the fountain at Main Street.

Lakewood Ranch artist Majo, who goes by her first name only, brought along her niece and sister Nicole and Catalina Prejean, who were visiting from Louisiana.

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Nicholas Nelson liked dancing with his glow stick.

Casa Maya owner Cinthia Torrico serves up beef and chicken tacos to a customer.

Haile Middle School students Sarah Diveley, Greta Noll and Jordan Martinez enjoy hanging out together.

Riverview's Gina Miles came to see the live performance by Thomas Wynn and the Believers. She's been following the group for about eight years and was amazed there weren't more people at their free concert.

Cindy Conry and George Couture, part-time Venice residents, danced to the sounds of Thomas Wynn and the Believers.

Lakewood Ranch's Jeff and Kim Graham try to make every Music on Main, but really wanted to make the 25th anniversary celebration.

Laser lights showed "Lakewood Ranch 25" on the pavement. Spectators would stop to look or pose for a quick photo.

The Baltimore Orioles mascot, The Bird, visits with guests at the event.

Lakewood Ranch's Marcy Miller brought her friend Marsha Chalfin, who was visiting the area, to Music on Main while they awaited their dinner reservations at The Grove restaurant.

Three generations of the Casadonte family enjoyed the night together. Joe Casadonte, who works as Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's director of Information Technology, came with his son, Joe, and granddaughter, Frankie.

Parrish resident Jacob Farrington, 7, plays his father, Scott, in a game of life-sized checkers.

Lakewood Ranch ambassadors pose for a group shot in front of the "LWR" sign on display for the event.

Guests enjoyed a laser light show halfway through the event.

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund benefits from monthly concert event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

As 6-year-old Katelyn McIntyre and her 4-year-old sister Reagan walked along Main Street at Lakewood Ranch in their colorful rain boots, Ryan McIntyre and his wife, Ashley, were all smiles.

Thunderstorms were not going to keep them away from Main Street's monthly Music on Main concert event Jan. 4. Not only was it a family favorite, but the night was a celebration of Lakewood Ranch's 25th anniversary. Ryan McIntyre graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in 2002, the school's second graduating class, and returned to the area after college.

"This is our first Friday tradition," Ryan McIntyre said of attending Music on Main. "We were coming rain or shine. I grew up in Lakewood Ranch."

Rain deterred the typical Music on Main crowds, but hundreds of people still showed up for the celebration, many carrying umbrellas or finding shelter from scattered rain under tents or in businesses. Guests visited vendor booths while listening to music by Thomas Wynn and the Believers.

Attendees also enjoyed games like life-sized checkers, Jenga and corn hole and a anniversary-themed laser-light show.

 

 

