Lakewood Ranch celebrates 25 years

As 6-year-old Katelyn McIntyre and her 4-year-old sister Reagan walked along Main Street at Lakewood Ranch in their colorful rain boots, Ryan McIntyre and his wife, Ashley, were all smiles.

Thunderstorms were not going to keep them away from Main Street's monthly Music on Main concert event Jan. 4. Not only was it a family favorite, but the night was a celebration of Lakewood Ranch's 25th anniversary. Ryan McIntyre graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School in 2002, the school's second graduating class, and returned to the area after college.

"This is our first Friday tradition," Ryan McIntyre said of attending Music on Main. "We were coming rain or shine. I grew up in Lakewood Ranch."

Rain deterred the typical Music on Main crowds, but hundreds of people still showed up for the celebration, many carrying umbrellas or finding shelter from scattered rain under tents or in businesses. Guests visited vendor booths while listening to music by Thomas Wynn and the Believers.

Attendees also enjoyed games like life-sized checkers, Jenga and corn hole and a anniversary-themed laser-light show.