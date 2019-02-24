Lakewood Ranch campout calls for s'more fun

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Caroline Martin was a little nervous about the bugs that might crawl toward her tent, but as she sat at a picnic table in the field at Greenbrook Adventure Park Feb. 23, her 6-year-old friend, Vivian Bower, assured her there was nothing to worry about. With their families, the pair was participating in Lakewood Ranch's first community campout.

"This is my first time sleeping outside," Caroline said.

The girls had already painted kindness rocks, covered a pine cone in peanut butter and bird seed and feasted on ice cream. But they were ready for more.

"We get to have s'mores and watch a movie and play in the park," Vivian said.

And all that was to be finished before bedtime, when they'd climb into their sleeping bags and tents for a good nights' rest.

More than 40 families — about 150 people — participated in the event, hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch subsidiary LWR Communities.