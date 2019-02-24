 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Riverwalk's Dylan Quaid, 12, gets help from his cousine Aidan Mueller, of Sarasota, in setting up a portable table for his family. They camped with Dylan's parents, Stacy and Bill Quaid.

Lakewood Ranch campout calls for s'more fun

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Riverwalk's Dylan Quaid, 12, gets help from his cousine Aidan Mueller, of Sarasota, in setting up a portable table for his family. They camped with Dylan's parents, Stacy and Bill Quaid.

Buy this Photo
Ten-year-old Country Club East resident Colten Zwizinski plays soccer with friends before it gets dark.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Ten-year-old Country Club East resident Colten Zwizinski plays soccer with friends before it gets dark.

Buy this Photo
Briana Lutzi and pianist John Hetherington, of the duo Foux Real, performs live for guests to set the tone for the evening. They were told to "have fun," Lutzi said.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Briana Lutzi and pianist John Hetherington, of the duo Foux Real, performs live for guests to set the tone for the evening. They were told to "have fun," Lutzi said.

Buy this Photo
Alison and Cheyenne Chafin, of Serenity Creek, challenge each other in a game of ladder golf. It was Cheyenne's first time camping.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Alison and Cheyenne Chafin, of Serenity Creek, challenge each other in a game of ladder golf. It was Cheyenne's first time camping.

Buy this Photo
Six-year-old Haven Wiley and 7-year-old Payton Portale paint kindness rocks to share with the ice cream company on site.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Six-year-old Haven Wiley and 7-year-old Payton Portale paint kindness rocks to share with the ice cream company on site.

Buy this Photo
Guests also could decorate pine cones with peanut butter and bird seed.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Guests also could decorate pine cones with peanut butter and bird seed.

Buy this Photo
American Honey Creamery's Ai Converse takes an order for a root beer float. The vendor provided ice cream and milkshakes to campers for purchase.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

American Honey Creamery's Ai Converse takes an order for a root beer float. The vendor provided ice cream and milkshakes to campers for purchase.

Buy this Photo
Amy Bower has fun with friend Caroline Martin and her children Vivian and Anderson Bower.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Amy Bower has fun with friend Caroline Martin and her children Vivian and Anderson Bower.

Buy this Photo
Brian Luther, of Ripple Adventures, lead a nighttime nature walk.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Brian Luther, of Ripple Adventures, lead a nighttime nature walk.

Buy this Photo
Brookesville's Nicholas and Donna Bohn came to support friend Kevin Manning, who offered his telescope for viewing. His business is Look Up to the Stars.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Brookesville's Nicholas and Donna Bohn came to support friend Kevin Manning, who offered his telescope for viewing. His business is Look Up to the Stars.

Buy this Photo
Three-year-old Alex Ade had fun playing before sleeping overnight in a tent for the first time with his parents, Maria and Richard Ade, not pictured.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Three-year-old Alex Ade had fun playing before sleeping overnight in a tent for the first time with his parents, Maria and Richard Ade, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
More than 40 families circled the fields at Greenbrook Adventure Park with their tents.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

More than 40 families circled the fields at Greenbrook Adventure Park with their tents.

Buy this Photo
Teagan Portale, 5, makes a bird feeder with a pine cone, peanut butter and bird seed.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Teagan Portale, 5, makes a bird feeder with a pine cone, peanut butter and bird seed.

Buy this Photo
East County's Sage Pennenga, 3, had his alligator sleeping bag ready for camping with his parents, Brittany and Tim.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

East County's Sage Pennenga, 3, had his alligator sleeping bag ready for camping with his parents, Brittany and Tim.

Buy this Photo
Five-year-old Claire Schroeter plays with her brothers, Cole (behind) and Ben (right).

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Five-year-old Claire Schroeter plays with her brothers, Cole (behind) and Ben (right).

Buy this Photo
Jake and Mike Minardi, of Country Meadows, feast on hamburgers from Fully Belly Stuffed Burgers as part of their "boys night" campout.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Jake and Mike Minardi, of Country Meadows, feast on hamburgers from Fully Belly Stuffed Burgers as part of their "boys night" campout.

Buy this Photo
LWR Communities' Morgan Bettes roasts a marshmallow as friends Mackenzie Straley andAntonio Hernandez watch.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

LWR Communities' Morgan Bettes roasts a marshmallow as friends Mackenzie Straley andAntonio Hernandez watch.

Buy this Photo
Antonio Hernandez tries out a s'mores roaster instead of toasting a marshmallow separately. The graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate all went into the same roasting holder.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 |

Antonio Hernandez tries out a s'mores roaster instead of toasting a marshmallow separately. The graham cracker, marshmallow and chocolate all went into the same roasting holder.

Buy this Photo
Share
About 150 people participated in the inaugural event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Caroline Martin was a little nervous about the bugs that might crawl toward her tent, but as she sat at a picnic table in the field at Greenbrook Adventure Park Feb. 23, her 6-year-old friend, Vivian Bower, assured her there was nothing to worry about. With their families, the pair was participating in Lakewood Ranch's first community campout.

"This is my first time sleeping outside," Caroline said.

The girls had already painted kindness rocks, covered a pine cone in peanut butter and bird seed and feasted on ice cream. But they were ready for more.

"We get to have s'mores and watch a movie and play in the park," Vivian said. 

And all that was to be finished before bedtime, when they'd climb into their sleeping bags and tents for a good nights' rest.

More than 40 families — about 150 people — participated in the event, hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch subsidiary LWR Communities.

Related Stories

Advertisement