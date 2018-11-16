Lakewood Ranch business leaders give back

Erik Hanson, of Norton, Hammersley, Lopez and Skokos, was holding the final Sandies award presented during the Nov. 16 program, and he was feeling somewhat overwhelmed.

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance had spoken, and Hanson was their pick as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented at the LWRBA Member Choice Awards luncheon at The Ballroom at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.

"This is awesome to say the least," Hanson said as he squeezed the award. "This organization is so important to the business community."

The award goes to a LWRBA member who displayed the most extraordinary dedication and commitment to the alliance.

"It was just my way of helping," he said.

Eight other Sandies awards were presented.

Toni Perren of the East County Observer earned the Above & Beyond award, Laura Lynch of Edward Jones won the Rising Star award, Kelly Erdmann of Nothing Bundt Cakes was presented with the Ray of Sunshine award, Bruce Loeppke of Willis Smith Construction was named Networking King, Shawna Hicks-Cranston of PostNet of Lakewood Ranch was named Networking Queen, Monaca Onstad of LWR Communities earned the Bull by the Horns award, Britney Guertin was named Young Professional of the Year and Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting won the Best Rancher award.

Forty-two finalists were named in the nine categories. The LWRBA has more than 3,000 members.