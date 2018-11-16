 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Laura Lynch of Edward Jones earned the Rising Star award.

Lakewood Ranch business leaders give back

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Laura Lynch of Edward Jones earned the Rising Star award.

Buy this Photo
Kelly Erdmann of Nothing Bundt Cakes was crowned the Ray of Sunshine award winner.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Kelly Erdmann of Nothing Bundt Cakes was crowned the Ray of Sunshine award winner.

Buy this Photo
Commissioner Vanessa Baugh presented Toni Perren of the East County Observer the award for going Above & Beyond.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh presented Toni Perren of the East County Observer the award for going Above & Beyond.

Buy this Photo
Bruce Loeppke of Willis Smith Construction was named the year's Networking King.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Bruce Loeppke of Willis Smith Construction was named the year's Networking King.

Buy this Photo
Shawna Hicks-Cranston of PostNet of Lakewood Ranch was proclaimed the Networking Queen.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Shawna Hicks-Cranston of PostNet of Lakewood Ranch was proclaimed the Networking Queen.

Buy this Photo
Monaca Onstad of Lakewood Ranch Communities was presented her Bull By the Horns award from David Sessions, the president and CEO of Willis Smith Construction.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Monaca Onstad of Lakewood Ranch Communities was presented her Bull By the Horns award from David Sessions, the president and CEO of Willis Smith Construction.

Buy this Photo
Monaca Onstad of Lakewood Ranch Communities shows off her Bull by the Horns award.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Monaca Onstad of Lakewood Ranch Communities shows off her Bull by the Horns award.

Buy this Photo
Britney Guertin of Grapevine Communications was honored as the Young Professional of the Year.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Britney Guertin of Grapevine Communications was honored as the Young Professional of the Year.

Buy this Photo
Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consultants was named Best Rancher for attracting the most new members to the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consultants was named Best Rancher for attracting the most new members to the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Buy this Photo
Erik Hanson of Norton, Hammersley, Lopez and Skokos earned the Volunteer of the Year award.

Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 |

Erik Hanson of Norton, Hammersley, Lopez and Skokos earned the Volunteer of the Year award.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliances presents its annual Sandies awards for volunteerism.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Erik Hanson, of Norton, Hammersley, Lopez and Skokos, was holding the final Sandies award presented during the Nov. 16 program, and he was feeling somewhat overwhelmed.

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance had spoken, and Hanson was their pick as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year. The award was presented at the LWRBA Member Choice Awards luncheon at The Ballroom at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.

"This is awesome to say the least," Hanson said as he squeezed the award. "This organization is so important to the business community."

The award goes to a LWRBA member who displayed the most extraordinary dedication and commitment to the alliance.

"It was just my way of helping," he said.

Eight other Sandies awards were presented.

Toni Perren of the East County Observer earned the Above & Beyond award, Laura Lynch of Edward Jones won the Rising Star award, Kelly Erdmann of Nothing Bundt Cakes was presented with the Ray of Sunshine award, Bruce Loeppke of Willis Smith Construction was named Networking King, Shawna Hicks-Cranston of PostNet of Lakewood Ranch was named Networking Queen, Monaca Onstad of LWR Communities earned the Bull by the Horns award, Britney Guertin was named Young Professional of the Year and Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting won the Best Rancher award.

Forty-two finalists were named in the nine categories. The LWRBA has more than 3,000 members.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement