After receiving her 2019 Sandies award for the Above & Beyond category, Amanda Parrish of Fawley Bryant Architecture told the packed Grove Ballroom crowd that as a volunteer, "I never know if I am doing enough."

A Sandies award was an indication that she is doing just fine.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliances handed out its year-end awards, the Sandies, on Friday at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch. Winners in nine categories were selected from a host of finalists who were nominated for their contributions to the community and the Alliance.

Some, like Total Air Solutions' Al Benincasa were first-time winners.

Benincasa said he was a finalist five times before he got over the top in the Networking King category. He hoisted his award over his head and as he left the stage said, "Long live the king!"

Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting won for the second consecutive year for Best Rancher, having convinced the most organizations and individuals to join the Alliance.

"I believe in it," Marco said of the Alliance.

The top award, Volunteer of the Year, went to Ashlyn McCarty of Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton.

"I think they saw my passion," McCarty said. "It's why I volunteer as much as I do."

Apple Spice's Molly Lawley, who won for Ray of Sunshine, might have had the best line of the awards luncheon.

"I don't have a speech," Lawley said. "I just have a smile."