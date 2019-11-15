 Skip to main content
Ashlyn McCarty of Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton was the Volunteer of the Year for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliances.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance presents the Sandies awards

Ashlyn McCarty of Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton was the Volunteer of the Year for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliances.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh presents the Above and Beyond award to Amanda Parrish of Fawley Bryant Architecture.

Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh presents the Above and Beyond award to Amanda Parrish of Fawley Bryant Architecture.

Amanda Bryant of Fawley Bryant Architecture said that as volunteers, "we never know if we are doing enough." A Sandies award lets her know she's at least close.

Amanda Bryant of Fawley Bryant Architecture said that as volunteers, "we never know if we are doing enough." A Sandies award lets her know she's at least close.

Julie Heide of Sarasota Magazine was named the Rising Star.

Julie Heide of Sarasota Magazine was named the Rising Star.

LWRBA President and CEO Dom DiMaio presents the Bull by the Horns award to LWRBA Chair Heather Williams.

LWRBA President and CEO Dom DiMaio presents the Bull by the Horns award to LWRBA Chair Heather Williams.

Heather Williams has a Sandies award to take with her as she completes her term as board chair.

Heather Williams has a Sandies award to take with her as she completes her term as board chair.

Molly Lawley of Apple Spice gets a hug from LWRBA Chair Heather Williams after her win in the Ray of Sunshine category.

Molly Lawley of Apple Spice gets a hug from LWRBA Chair Heather Williams after her win in the Ray of Sunshine category.

Molly Lawley of Apple Spice enjoys her win in the Ray of Sunshine category.

Molly Lawley of Apple Spice enjoys her win in the Ray of Sunshine category.

Stephanie Peabody of the Brain Health Initiative, LWRBA President and CEO Dom DiMaio, Total Air Solutions' Al Benincasa and LWRBA Chair Heather Williams celebrate Benicasa's win in Networking King.

Stephanie Peabody of the Brain Health Initiative, LWRBA President and CEO Dom DiMaio, Total Air Solutions' Al Benincasa and LWRBA Chair Heather Williams celebrate Benicasa's win in Networking King.

Al Benincasa of Total Air Solutions enjoys a victory in Networking King after being a finalist five times

Al Benincasa of Total Air Solutions enjoys a victory in Networking King after being a finalist five times

Veteran Air's Debbie Shaffer was thrilled to be named Networking Queen. "I wanted one of those," she said of the award.

Veteran Air's Debbie Shaffer was thrilled to be named Networking Queen. "I wanted one of those," she said of the award.

Veteran Air's Debbie Shaffer, LWRBA Chair Heather Williams and Rob Lane of Kerkering Barberio celebrate Shaffer's win in the Networking Queen competition.

Veteran Air's Debbie Shaffer, LWRBA Chair Heather Williams and Rob Lane of Kerkering Barberio celebrate Shaffer's win in the Networking Queen competition.

Debbie Shaffer said after being a finalist last year, she wanted to win a Sandies award.

Debbie Shaffer said after being a finalist last year, she wanted to win a Sandies award.

Colleen Bankuty of Kerkering Barberio was selected as the Young Professional of the Year.

Colleen Bankuty of Kerkering Barberio was selected as the Young Professional of the Year.

For the second consecutive year, Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting was named Best Rancher for signing up the most new members to the Alliance.

For the second consecutive year, Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting was named Best Rancher for signing up the most new members to the Alliance.

Nine top volunteers pull down victories in different categories at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

After receiving her 2019 Sandies award for the Above & Beyond category, Amanda Parrish of Fawley Bryant Architecture told the packed Grove Ballroom crowd that as a volunteer, "I never know if I am doing enough."

A Sandies award was an indication that she is doing just fine.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliances handed out its year-end awards, the Sandies, on Friday at the Grove Ballroom in Lakewood Ranch. Winners in nine categories were selected from a host of finalists who were nominated for their contributions to the community and the Alliance.

Some, like Total Air Solutions' Al Benincasa were first-time winners.

Benincasa said he was a finalist five times before he got over the top in the Networking King category. He hoisted his award over his head and as he left the stage said, "Long live the king!"

Jaime Marco of Evolve Business Consulting won for the second consecutive year for Best Rancher, having convinced the most organizations and individuals to join the Alliance.

"I believe in it," Marco said of the Alliance.

The top award, Volunteer of the Year, went to Ashlyn McCarty of Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton.

"I think they saw my passion," McCarty said. "It's why I volunteer as much as I do."

Apple Spice's Molly Lawley, who won for Ray of Sunshine, might have had the best line of the awards luncheon.

"I don't have a speech," Lawley said. "I just have a smile."

 

 

 

