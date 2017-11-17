 Skip to main content
Amanda Arnold shows off her Sandies award for Rising Star.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance hands out members' choice awards.

Dianne Kopczyinski of Mauldin & Jenkins earned the One of a Kind award.

Lisa Kirkland of the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center was presented the Ray of Sunshine award.

Adam Miller of Keller Williams shows off his Sandies award for Networking King.

Charlotte Griffin of Berlin, Patten Ebling was honored as the Networking Queen.

Lori Ruth took down the Sandies award for Bull by the Horns.

Keith Pandeloglou stood above the rest as Young Professional of the Year.

Keith Pandeloglou of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities stood above the rest as Young Professional of the Year.

Fern Grace of Abacus Web Services was named Best Rancher.

Violeta Huesman of Keiser University took down top honors for Volunteer of the Year.

Heather Kasten, the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance executive director, gets together with Lori Ruth, the Chair of the Board, before the presentations.

More than 300 attendees were treated to an elegant lunch.

Heather Kasten, Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance executive director, opens the ceremonies.

Veteran Vigo Onstad led more than 300 attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Veteran Eric Onstad led more than 300 attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Nine winners identified at annual luncheon at Polo Grill & Bar
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Violeta Huesman looked out at the crowd attending the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Sandies Awards at the Polo Grill & Bar Nov. 17 and delivered her first words.

"I'm speechless," said Huesman after accepting the Volunteer of the Year award. "But I'm not."

Good thing.

Huesman, the director of student services for Keiser University, told the 300 people in attendance how much power they would wield if they all found an organization and then extended a helping hand.

"You volunteer because you want to do it from the heart," she said. "There are people out there who need our support, need our help. And what better time to do it than during this joyous, holiday season."

Huesman was just one of nine major category winners. The Sandies are a member's choice awards celebrating the talent, character and commitment of those in the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Among those being shown support was Amanda Arnold of Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. A Lakewood Ranch native, she had moved away three years ago only to return in 2016. "I missed the community and the friendly faces," she said.

She must have been missed, too. She was presented with the Rising Star award.

Most of those who won awards said they were shocked.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's Lisa Kirkland, who earned the Ray of Sunshine award, said she was overwhelmed. "I know that we can be an inspiration," she said of all those nominated for awards. "This is just a wonderful feeling."

The event had plenty of wonderful feelings to go around.

Charlotte Griffin, with Berlin Patten and Ebling attorneys, was somewhat shocked to win the Networking Queen award. "It's a different view from up here," she said.

 

 

