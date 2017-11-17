Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance hands out members' choice awards.

Violeta Huesman looked out at the crowd attending the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Sandies Awards at the Polo Grill & Bar Nov. 17 and delivered her first words.

"I'm speechless," said Huesman after accepting the Volunteer of the Year award. "But I'm not."

Good thing.

Huesman, the director of student services for Keiser University, told the 300 people in attendance how much power they would wield if they all found an organization and then extended a helping hand.

"You volunteer because you want to do it from the heart," she said. "There are people out there who need our support, need our help. And what better time to do it than during this joyous, holiday season."

Huesman was just one of nine major category winners. The Sandies are a member's choice awards celebrating the talent, character and commitment of those in the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance.

Among those being shown support was Amanda Arnold of Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. A Lakewood Ranch native, she had moved away three years ago only to return in 2016. "I missed the community and the friendly faces," she said.

She must have been missed, too. She was presented with the Rising Star award.

Most of those who won awards said they were shocked.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's Lisa Kirkland, who earned the Ray of Sunshine award, said she was overwhelmed. "I know that we can be an inspiration," she said of all those nominated for awards. "This is just a wonderful feeling."

The event had plenty of wonderful feelings to go around.

Charlotte Griffin, with Berlin Patten and Ebling attorneys, was somewhat shocked to win the Networking Queen award. "It's a different view from up here," she said.