 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ron Trytek of the Sarasota Polo Club and Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa compare their Sandies awards.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members awarded with Sandies

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Ron Trytek of the Sarasota Polo Club and Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa compare their Sandies awards.

Allison Imre Perkowski of Grapevine Communications, accepts her Bull by the Horns award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski of Grapevine Communications, accepts her Bull by the Horns award.

David Sessions of Willis Smith presents Alicia Chalmers of the Manatee Community Foundation the Ray of Sunshine award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

David Sessions of Willis Smith presents Alicia Chalmers of the Manatee Community Foundation the Ray of Sunshine award.

Michelle Olivo of Current Technologies celebrates her Networking Queen award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Michelle Olivo of Current Technologies celebrates her Networking Queen award.

Allison Imre Perkowski, Ron Trytek, and Alicia Chalmers (in back) and Michelle Olivo, Lorri Kidder and Karen Medford (front) have plenty to celebrate after winning Sandies awards.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski, Ron Trytek, and Alicia Chalmers (in back) and Michelle Olivo, Lorri Kidder and Karen Medford (front) have plenty to celebrate after winning Sandies awards.

Allison Imre Perkowski has some fun with her Bull by the Horns Sandies award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski has some fun with her Bull by the Horns Sandies award.

Lorri Kidder of Carr, Riggs and Ingram holds up her Above and Beyond award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Lorri Kidder of Carr, Riggs and Ingram holds up her Above and Beyond award.

Lorri Kidder of Carr, Riggs and Ingram was presented her Above and Beyond award by Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Lorri Kidder of Carr, Riggs and Ingram was presented her Above and Beyond award by Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore.

Sarasota Polo Club's Ron Trytek has a firm grasp on the Networking King award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Sarasota Polo Club's Ron Trytek has a firm grasp on the Networking King award.

Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa addresses the crowd after winning the Networking Queen award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa addresses the crowd after winning the Networking Queen award.

More than 300 people packed The Ballroom at Grove for the Sandies awards.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

More than 300 people packed The Ballroom at Grove for the Sandies awards.

Bryan Boudreaux of The Bank of Tampa, presents the Networking Queen award to Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Bryan Boudreaux of The Bank of Tampa, presents the Networking Queen award to Karen Medford of Sirius Day Spa.

Allison Imre Perkowski has a little fun with her Bull by the Horns award.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski has a little fun with her Bull by the Horns award.

Observer Media Group's Emily Walsh presents the Networking Queen award to Michelle Olivo of Current Technologies.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Observer Media Group's Emily Walsh presents the Networking Queen award to Michelle Olivo of Current Technologies.

Alicia Chalmers of the Manatee Community Foundation shows she, indeed, is a Ray of Sunshine.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Alicia Chalmers of the Manatee Community Foundation shows she, indeed, is a Ray of Sunshine.

Allison Imre Perkowski received her Bull by the Horns award from past LWRBA chair Heather Williams.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Allison Imre Perkowski received her Bull by the Horns award from past LWRBA chair Heather Williams.

Karen Medford catches her breath as she receives her Networking Queen award from LWRBA Vice President Dan Sidler.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 |

Karen Medford catches her breath as she receives her Networking Queen award from LWRBA Vice President Dan Sidler.

Share
Annual Sandies award by the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance honors dedicated members.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With more than 300 people packing The Ballroom at Grove Nov. 19 for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's Sandies awards, Alicia Chalmers faced the crowd smiling, right on queue.

Chalmers, of the Manatee Community Foundation, had just received the Ray of Sunshine Award.

"Sometimes it can be hard to be a ray of sunshine," she said. "But sometimes it's great to know you are making other people's day great."

Besides making Chalmers' day great with a Sandies award, eight other LWRBA members had a similar good day.

The Sarasota Polo Club's Ron Trytek, who won the Networking King award, admitted he is works well behind the scenes, but not in front of a crowd.

"I wanted to win, but I didn't want to give a speech," said Trytek, who gave the audience several polo facts instead of talking about himself.

Allison Imre Perkowski, who took home the Bull by the Horns award, said it's easy to win awards when you have an exception team behind you, such as her team at Grapevine Communication, or her fellow LWRBA members.

Most of the winners were somewhat shocked.

"I definitely didn't see this coming," said Michele Olivo, who won the Best Rancher award. Olivo, of Current Technologies, had previously been nominated for Networking Queen, an award that went to Sirius Day Spa's Karen Medford.

Other winners were Lorri Kidder of Carr, Riggs and Ingram, for Above and Beyond; Heater Koester of Manatee Technical College for Rising Star; Abigail Kahl of United Way Suncoast for Young Professional of the Year; and John Holz, of Plunkett Raysich Architects, as Volunteer of the year.

 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement