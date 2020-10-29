Organizations are finding creative ways to host events that go beyond the virtual realm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is no different, hosting its Open Air Showcase business trade show Thursday evening at Nathan Benderson Park. Vendors from Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Sarasota and more turned out with tent displays that offered information, merchandise and in some cases, appetizers.

The trade show was a chance for businesses and their employees to connect with each other, as well as for the community to show support for local businesses. Some said it was the first event they'd been to since the pandemic started, while others just wanted a chance to get out in the fresh air.