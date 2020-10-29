 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
(From left) Kelly Finch, Dr. Jennifer Swanson and Dr. Anna Soendker work for Lakewood Ranch OB-GYN.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance goes outdoors

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Kelly Finch, Dr. Jennifer Swanson and Dr. Anna Soendker work for Lakewood Ranch OB-GYN.

Buy this Photo
(From right) Grant Hamilton and Susan Hamilton of Lakewood Ranch and Harold Murtz and Kathy Murtz of Sarasota pose with Bandit, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu. The Murtzes said they want to get involved in the community.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From right) Grant Hamilton and Susan Hamilton of Lakewood Ranch and Harold Murtz and Kathy Murtz of Sarasota pose with Bandit, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu. The Murtzes said they want to get involved in the community.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Garrett Shinn of Central Park, Ron Beck of Lakewood National and Tim Self work for Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Gulfside Bank and Gulfside Investment Services, respectively.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Garrett Shinn of Central Park, Ron Beck of Lakewood National and Tim Self work for Carr, Riggs & Ingram, Gulfside Bank and Gulfside Investment Services, respectively.

Buy this Photo
Josie Parr (left) and Bryan Parr of GreyHawk Landing came to the event to support the LWRBA and local businesses.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Josie Parr (left) and Bryan Parr of GreyHawk Landing came to the event to support the LWRBA and local businesses.

Buy this Photo
David Egrie (left) and Jennifer Egrie of University Park came to the event because Jennifer is a business professor at Keiser University who was looking for business partners.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

David Egrie (left) and Jennifer Egrie of University Park came to the event because Jennifer is a business professor at Keiser University who was looking for business partners.

Buy this Photo
Ed Wyatt (left) works for Hancock Whitney Bank, while Kristi Hoskinson is an independent contractor. Hoskinson is also the incoming chair of the LWRBA Board of Directors.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Ed Wyatt (left) works for Hancock Whitney Bank, while Kristi Hoskinson is an independent contractor. Hoskinson is also the incoming chair of the LWRBA Board of Directors.

Buy this Photo
Bill Bertran (left) and Karen Bertran of Lakewood National came to the event because Karen works for Keiser University.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Bill Bertran (left) and Karen Bertran of Lakewood National came to the event because Karen works for Keiser University.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Shelly Van Dusen of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lisa Kirkland of Blake Medical Center and Melissa Ferlazzo of Big Brothers Big Sisters came for networking. Kirkland is the chair of the LWRBA board of directors.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Shelly Van Dusen of Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lisa Kirkland of Blake Medical Center and Melissa Ferlazzo of Big Brothers Big Sisters came for networking. Kirkland is the chair of the LWRBA board of directors.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Kristina Pajevic, Xavier Pajevic, Izabella Pajevic, Juniper Sanchez and (front) Dakota Sanchez represent Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, which serves Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Kristina Pajevic, Xavier Pajevic, Izabella Pajevic, Juniper Sanchez and (front) Dakota Sanchez represent Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, which serves Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Amanda Jordan, Kim Niemann, Shaelina Holmes and Zoe Wieneck represent Harvest House, a nonprofit that develops affordable housing in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Amanda Jordan, Kim Niemann, Shaelina Holmes and Zoe Wieneck represent Harvest House, a nonprofit that develops affordable housing in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Brian Schnelzle of Spectrum, Bob MacDonald of Custom ComTek and Mark Kowalski of Purmont and Martin, all of which serve Lakewood Ranch, came to the event for networking.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Brian Schnelzle of Spectrum, Bob MacDonald of Custom ComTek and Mark Kowalski of Purmont and Martin, all of which serve Lakewood Ranch, came to the event for networking.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Andrea Lowes, Meredith Mitchell, Jean Ward, Cindi Chiumento and Brigette Davis are searching for volunteers to work at Children First. Based in Newtown, Children First works to help low-income kids and their families.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Andrea Lowes, Meredith Mitchell, Jean Ward, Cindi Chiumento and Brigette Davis are searching for volunteers to work at Children First. Based in Newtown, Children First works to help low-income kids and their families.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Donna St. Jean of Andrews Insurance Agency, April Pyle of Alliance Print Services and Dana Scott of Custom ComTek came to the event for networking. Pyle wore a tiara to mark her title as the "printcess."

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Donna St. Jean of Andrews Insurance Agency, April Pyle of Alliance Print Services and Dana Scott of Custom ComTek came to the event for networking. Pyle wore a tiara to mark her title as the "printcess."

Buy this Photo
Players Centre for Performing Arts CEO William Skaggs (left) and Donna DeFant, the chair of the board of trustees, came to the event because the Players Centre is an LWRBA member.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Players Centre for Performing Arts CEO William Skaggs (left) and Donna DeFant, the chair of the board of trustees, came to the event because the Players Centre is an LWRBA member.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Debbie Shaffer, Kenneth Bannister and April Pyle came to the event for networking. Shaffer and Bannister work for Cool Today, an energy and plumbing company that serves people from Tampa to Naples.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

(From left) Debbie Shaffer, Kenneth Bannister and April Pyle came to the event for networking. Shaffer and Bannister work for Cool Today, an energy and plumbing company that serves people from Tampa to Naples.

Buy this Photo
Dianne Kopczynski (left) and Stacia Deitrich work for Mauldin & Jenkins in downtown Bradenton. Kopczynski said it was the first event she had been to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 |

Dianne Kopczynski (left) and Stacia Deitrich work for Mauldin & Jenkins in downtown Bradenton. Kopczynski said it was the first event she had been to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance hosts Open Air Showcase trade show at Nathan Benderson Park
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Organizations are finding creative ways to host events that go beyond the virtual realm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is no different, hosting its Open Air Showcase business trade show Thursday evening at Nathan Benderson Park. Vendors from Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Sarasota and more turned out with tent displays that offered information, merchandise and in some cases, appetizers.

The trade show was a chance for businesses and their employees to connect with each other, as well as for the community to show support for local businesses. Some said it was the first event they'd been to since the pandemic started, while others just wanted a chance to get out in the fresh air.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

Related Stories

Advertisement