Monaca Onstad watched as people poured into the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center parking lot and then made their way into the Market at Lakewood Ranch for its opening day Nov. 1.

"It almost brings me to tears," said Onstad, the community relations director of Lakewood Ranch Communities. "It's all about community."

While the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cancel the Market at Lakewood Ranch, Onstad said safety measures, such as spreading the vendors over a bigger area, not allowing patrons to sample food and having no food demonstrations, could be put into place to keep the market going.

Many of the patrons said they felt comfortable.

"If everyone is wearing their mask, all is good," said East County's Pam Gordon.