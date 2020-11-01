 Skip to main content
Perry Washington tends to his Perry's Original Roadside and Barbecue offerings. The wonderful smells wafted throughout the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch bullish on its Market

Perry Washington tends to his Perry's Original Roadside and Barbecue offerings. The wonderful smells wafted throughout the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

East County's Pam Gordon and her poodle-Yorkie mix, Cloie, enjoyed the Market at Lakewood Ranch on the opening day.

East County's Pam Gordon and her poodle-Yorkie mix, Cloie, enjoyed the Market at Lakewood Ranch on the opening day.

Vendors were impressed with the opening day crowd Nov. 1 at the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Vendors were impressed with the opening day crowd Nov. 1 at the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

James Cutway's booth, Myakka's Gold Apiary, was a hit as always. Note that everyone in this photo gallery was wearing a mask but pulled it down for the photo.

James Cutway's booth, Myakka's Gold Apiary, was a hit as always. Note that everyone in this photo gallery was wearing a mask but pulled it down for the photo.

Sophomore Erin Walsh and senior Abilgail McManus were doing volunteer work for the Lakewood Ranch High Key Club by manning the information booth.

Sophomore Erin Walsh and senior Abilgail McManus were doing volunteer work for the Lakewood Ranch High Key Club by manning the information booth.

Produce was just one of the many draws to the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Produce was just one of the many draws to the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Bradenton's Van Balam is back at the Market with his Van's Sharpening Service. Twenty minutes after the Market opened, he had knives all over the counter to service.

Bradenton's Van Balam is back at the Market with his Van's Sharpening Service. Twenty minutes after the Market opened, he had knives all over the counter to service.

Good Hand Pasta owner Deborah Aiza said she plans to donate a percentage of her sales to a local food pantry.

Good Hand Pasta owner Deborah Aiza said she plans to donate a percentage of her sales to a local food pantry.

Bradenton's McKenzie Cameron and Sunshine Canning owner Lisa Fulk show off some of their popular items.

Bradenton's McKenzie Cameron and Sunshine Canning owner Lisa Fulk show off some of their popular items.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds' Matthew Olson cuts a slice of cheese. He says he is happy to be back in the swing of things.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds' Matthew Olson cuts a slice of cheese. He says he is happy to be back in the swing of things.

Martha Prado, the owner of Medalion Flowers, was glad to be back selling in Lakewood Ranch.

Martha Prado, the owner of Medalion Flowers, was glad to be back selling in Lakewood Ranch.

Mr. Fun Guy owner Bill Nelms offers a wide assortment of mushrooms.

Mr. Fun Guy owner Bill Nelms offers a wide assortment of mushrooms.

Sakari, a Siberian Husky owned by Lakewood Ranch's Kamara McWilliams, was one of the many dogs enjoying a stroll through the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Sakari, a Siberian Husky owned by Lakewood Ranch's Kamara McWilliams, was one of the many dogs enjoying a stroll through the Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Monaca Onstad, the director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch Communities, says she is proud the Market at Lakewood Ranch can be offered in a safe way.

Monaca Onstad, the director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch Communities, says she is proud the Market at Lakewood Ranch can be offered in a safe way.

With vendors spread over a larger area, the Market at Lakewood Ranch gets off to a successful start.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Monaca Onstad watched as people poured into the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center parking lot and then made their way into the Market at Lakewood Ranch for its opening day Nov. 1.

"It almost brings me to tears," said Onstad, the community relations director of Lakewood Ranch Communities. "It's all about community."

While the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cancel the Market at Lakewood Ranch, Onstad said safety measures, such as spreading the vendors over a bigger area, not allowing patrons to sample food and having no food demonstrations, could be put into place to keep the market going.

Many of the patrons said they felt comfortable.

"If everyone is wearing their mask, all is good," said East County's Pam Gordon.

 

