Lakewood Ranch High forward Josh Young (33) takes the opening jump ball against East Lake High guard Dionte Blanch (1).

Lakewood Ranch basketball is final four bound

Mustangs junior Keon Buckley takes an outside shot.

Lakewood Ranch High junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt hits a layup. He finished with a team-high 23 points.

Lakewood Ranch senior guard Lantz Barton floats for a baseline layup.

The Mustangs bench was enthusiastic and energized all game.

Mustangs junior guard Christian Perez (10) defends East Lake High guard Dionte Blanch. Lakewood Ranch held Blanch, who averages 22 points per game, to 12 points.

Lakewood Ranch High senior forward Josh Young bumps past East Lake High's Conner Geer.

Mustangs junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt drives to the hoop. He finished with 23 points.

The Mustangs cheering section goes wild after junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt hits a halftime buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Lakewood Ranch High senior forward Josh Young hits a midrange jumper against East Lake High.

Mustangs junior guard Keon Buckley (20) defends East Lake High guard Dionte Blanch. Lakewood Ranch held Blanch, who averages 22 points per game, to 12 points.

Mustangs junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt drives to the hoop. He finished with 23 points.

Lakewood Ranch High senior Josh Young prepares to shoot free throws late in the game against East Lake High. Young finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

Lakewood Ranch High senior guard Lantz Barton blows a goodbye kiss to the East Lake High cheering section. Barton finished with four points, two assists and a rebound.

The Lakewood Ranch High crowd rushes the floor after the Mustangs beat East Lake High to advance to the final four.

The Mustangs mob each other after their regional final win against East Lake High.

The Lakewood Ranch High basketball team poses with its regional championship trophy after beating East Lake High.

Lakewood Ranch junior guard Keon Buckley cuts down the nets after helping the Mustangs beat East Lake high 57-47 and get to the final four. Buckley had eight points, three rebounds and three assists.

Lakewood Ranch junior guard Christian Perez holds a piece of the net in his mouth. Perez scored eight points against East Lake High.

The Mustangs celebrate their regional final win against East Lake High.

The Mustangs defeated East Lake High 57-47 in the regional finals
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The court was rushed before the teams could shake hands. 

Lakewood Ranch High fans were hungry for another trip to the final four, and on March 1, they were satisfied. The Mustangs boys basketball team defeated East Lake High 57-47, sending the program to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A state semifinals for the first time since 2016-2017, and the second time in program history. The Mustangs (23-6) will play Fleming Island High (22-2) at 2 p.m. March 8 at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland for a spot in the state championship game. 

The game was tight throughout. Lakewood Ranch's 10-point winning margin was the largest lead either team had at any point. East Lake stayed competitive thanks to its 3-point shooting, which seemed at times incapable of missing. The Eagles made 12 shots beyond the arc overall, six in each half. But the Mustangs did a good job of defending East Lake star junior guard Dionte Blanch, who average 22 points per game. Against Lakewood Ranch, Blanch had 12 points.  

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt led the Mustangs with 23 points and four rebounds, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before halftime that game Lakewood Ranch a 27-24 lead. They would lose it by the end of the third quarter, trailing 38-35, but quickly regained it in the fourth and never relinquished it. 

"This feels amazing," Shaneyfelt said. "We were challenged and came out on top. I'm so proud of these guys. A lot of people were doubting us this year, saying we were not going to be as good as past teams, so this feels great. 

"We played really hard. We were pumped up. We kept our minds right, even when things weren't going our way, and it paid off." 

The Mustangs also got big contributions from senior forward Josh Young (12 points, six rebounds), junior guard Keon Buckley (eight points, three rebounds, three assists) and junior guard Christian Perez (eight points). Buckley said Perez was the vocal leader on the sideline, firing up the squad and making sure they left it all on the court, taking the game to East Lake instead of the other way around. 

"I'm exhilarated," Buckley said. 

Mustangs coach Jeremy Schiller requested a moment to compose himself before speaking postgame. Schiller said the past two days have been an emotional rollercoaster, first processing the hit-and-run accident that left former Mustangs player Jack Kelley in critical condition, then having to concentrate on his team's game against East Lake. Schiller said Kelley, who graduated from Lakewood Ranch in 2018, sent both the current Mustangs and the coaching staff text messages on Feb. 27, the day before his accident, wishing them good luck against East Lake. 

"You have to compartmentalize so many emotions," Schiller said. "At some point here, I'm going to crash. These guys are my kids. I'm happy that we have a group of teenagers that can come together through such emotions — all of these guys know Jack — and find a way to win. I mean, it's hard for adults to do their jobs when dealing with emotional things. This group of 15- to 18-year-old kids found a way to get it done. It's a magical group. They are special."

 

 

 

 

 

 

