Lakewood Ranch basketball loses in state title game

The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team led Blanche Ely High 26-24 at halftime of their Class 8A state championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Saturday.

The Mustangs played the scrappy, relentless basketball the program is known for under coach Jeremy Schiller. It led to Blanche Ely misses, and the team capitalized on the offensive end.

Then the Mustangs got sloppy, turning the ball over themselves. An early fourth quarter run was not enough to overcome their own mistakes, and the Mustangs fell to Blanche Ely 57-52.

Junior guard Keon Buckley led the Mustangs (23-7) with 17 points. Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt had 12 points and seven rebounds, and senior forward Josh Young had 10 points and six rebounds.

Blanche Ely junior guard Lamont Evans led all scorers with 19 points. The Tigers (24-6) out-rebounded the Mustangs 29-20. It is the Tigers third state championship in four years.

"There were two words we said in the locker room (postgame)," Schiller said. "Proud. I am very proud of our entire team. And love, because we love each other very much. Just because it didn't turn out like we wanted, it does not eliminate those two words. Every one of our guys should walk out with his head high.

"It is OK to cry. It is OK to be emotional. These guys work year-round at this. The ball did not bounce our way tonight against an exceptionally good team. They made the plays to win and we did not. That does not mean we should not be proud of our entire season."

Schiller said the character of his team allowed them not to be intimidated by Blanche Ely's size and experience and that the game came down to a few plays.

One of those plays was the one that brought the Mustangs fourth-quarter run to a halt. It was a block from Blanche Ely junior guard Aderes Staton-McCray, who ran cross-court to stuff a Shaneyfelt layup attempt against the rim. The Mustangs wanted goaltending called, but to no avail. The Tigers took the down down the court and scored, and did not look back.

This was the final game in a Mustangs uniform for Young and fellow senior starter Lantz Barton, a guard, as well as forward Logan Higgins, forward Alex Baron, forward Dylan Wellard and guard Maxwell Corsiglia. They will return three starters: Buckley, Shaneyfelt and Christian Perez, who will be a senior guard.

"The family culture," Young said, when asked what he would remember most about his two years with the Mustangs. (Young transferred from Kentucky.) "Everybody is together. I am going to remember how much everyone loves each other."