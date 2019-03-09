 Skip to main content
The Lakewood Ranch cheering section was ready for the state title game.

Lakewood Ranch basketball loses in state title game

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The Lakewood Ranch cheering section was ready for the state title game.

Junior guard Christian Perez (center) leads the Mustangs starters onto the floor as coach Jeremy Schiller (right) watches.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Perez (center) leads the Mustangs starters onto the floor as coach Jeremy Schiller (right) watches.

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt sinks an uncontested layup against Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt sinks an uncontested layup against Blanche Ely.

Junior guard Keon Buckley (20) keeps an eye on Blanche Ely junior guard Lamont Evans.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Keon Buckley (20) keeps an eye on Blanche Ely junior guard Lamont Evans.

Senior forward Josh Young hits a layup against Blanche Ely. Young finished with 10 points.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Senior forward Josh Young hits a layup against Blanche Ely. Young finished with 10 points.

Junior guard Jaden Jones skies for a jumper against Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Jaden Jones skies for a jumper against Blanche Ely.

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt takes a 3-point shot from the corner. He finished with 12 points.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt takes a 3-point shot from the corner. He finished with 12 points.

Junior guard Christian Perez signals "three points" to the crowd after hitting a shot from outside the arc against Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Perez signals "three points" to the crowd after hitting a shot from outside the arc against Blanche Ely.

Junior guard Jaden Jones fights Blanche Ely senior forward Lance Rainer (25) for the ball.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Jaden Jones fights Blanche Ely senior forward Lance Rainer (25) for the ball.

Senior forward Josh Young drives the baseline past Blanche Ely senior Lance Rainer.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Senior forward Josh Young drives the baseline past Blanche Ely senior Lance Rainer.

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt forces Blanche Ely senior guard Daniel Merrius to lose control of the ball.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt forces Blanche Ely senior guard Daniel Merrius to lose control of the ball.

Mustangs coach Jeremy Schiller encourages his team to keep fighting.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Mustangs coach Jeremy Schiller encourages his team to keep fighting.

Junior guard Keon Buckley battles Blanche Ely junior guard Tyrecke Francois to get to the hoop.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Keon Buckley battles Blanche Ely junior guard Tyrecke Francois to get to the hoop.

Junior guard Christian Perez skies for a layup against Blanche Ely. He finished with three points and four assists.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Perez skies for a layup against Blanche Ely. He finished with three points and four assists.

The Mustangs bench — senior Alexander Baron, junior Maxwell Corsiglia, senior Dylan Wellard, junior Luke Lecroy and junior Carter Chapin — lock arms in solidarity late against Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The Mustangs bench — senior Alexander Baron, junior Maxwell Corsiglia, senior Dylan Wellard, junior Luke Lecroy and junior Carter Chapin — lock arms in solidarity late against Blanche Ely.

Senior guard Lantz Barton gets fouled by Blanche Ely in the lane. He finished with four points.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Senior guard Lantz Barton gets fouled by Blanche Ely in the lane. He finished with four points.

Senior forward Josh Young hits a layup against Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Senior forward Josh Young hits a layup against Blanche Ely.

Senior Lantz Barton (11), junior Christian Perez, junior Christian Shaneyfelt and senior Josh Young leave the court as Blanche Ely celebrates its state title. The Tigers beat the Mustangs 57-52.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Senior Lantz Barton (11), junior Christian Perez, junior Christian Shaneyfelt and senior Josh Young leave the court as Blanche Ely celebrates its state title. The Tigers beat the Mustangs 57-52.

Junior guard Christian Perez (10) and junior guard Keon Buckley hug after the Mustangs loss to Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Junior guard Christian Perez (10) and junior guard Keon Buckley hug after the Mustangs loss to Blanche Ely.

The Mustangs faithful gives the team a hand for a great effort following the loss to Blanche Ely.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The Mustangs faithful gives the team a hand for a great effort following the loss to Blanche Ely.

The Mustangs could not hold onto a halftime lead and fell 57-52 to Blanche Ely High.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team led Blanche Ely High 26-24 at halftime of their Class 8A state championship game at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland Saturday. 

The Mustangs played the scrappy, relentless basketball the program is known for under coach Jeremy Schiller. It led to Blanche Ely misses, and the team capitalized on the offensive end. 

Then the Mustangs got sloppy, turning the ball over themselves. An early fourth quarter run was not enough to overcome their own mistakes, and the Mustangs fell to Blanche Ely 57-52. 

Junior guard Keon Buckley led the Mustangs (23-7) with 17 points. Junior guard Christian Shaneyfelt had 12 points and seven rebounds, and senior forward Josh Young had 10 points and six rebounds.  

Blanche Ely junior guard Lamont Evans led all scorers with 19 points. The Tigers (24-6) out-rebounded the Mustangs 29-20. It is the Tigers third state championship in four years. 

"There were two words we said in the locker room (postgame)," Schiller said. "Proud. I am very proud of our entire team. And love, because we love each other very much. Just because it didn't turn out like we wanted, it does not eliminate those two words. Every one of our guys should walk out with his head high. 

"It is OK to cry. It is OK to be emotional. These guys work year-round at this. The ball did not bounce our way tonight against an exceptionally good team. They made the plays to win and we did not. That does not mean we should not be proud of our entire season."

Schiller said the character of his team allowed them not to be intimidated by Blanche Ely's size and experience and that the game came down to a few plays. 

One of those plays was the one that brought the Mustangs fourth-quarter run to a halt. It was a block from Blanche Ely junior guard Aderes Staton-McCray, who ran cross-court to stuff a Shaneyfelt layup attempt against the rim. The Mustangs wanted goaltending called, but to no avail. The Tigers took the down down the court and scored, and did not look back. 

This was the final game in a Mustangs uniform for Young and fellow senior starter Lantz Barton, a guard, as well as forward Logan Higgins, forward Alex Baron, forward Dylan Wellard and guard Maxwell Corsiglia. They will return three starters: Buckley, Shaneyfelt and Christian Perez, who will be a senior guard. 

"The family culture," Young said, when asked what he would remember most about his two years with the Mustangs. (Young transferred from Kentucky.) "Everybody is together. I am going to remember how much everyone loves each other."

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

