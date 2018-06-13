Lakewood Ranch area students explore healthcare careers at camp

Seventeen-year-old Natalie Belive dug into a purplish-colored pig’s heart June 13 with a scalpel and thought about her father, John Belive.

Just six months ago, he was in the hospital undergoing a cardiac ablation surgery.

Now, the Braden River High School student was learning about the heart and human anatomy during Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Bradenton’s Medical Science Academy, which runs June 11-22. She and more than 40 other high-school students learned anatomy, biology and other subjects introducing them to the medical-school curriculum.

“Watching the doctors in the hospital with my dad made me want to be a doctor,” Natalie said.



“It’s cool,” she said of dissecting the heart. “It’s similar to a human’s and you learn about yourself and your anatomy.”