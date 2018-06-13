 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch area students explore healthcare careers at camp

LECOM second-year medical student Riddhi Ramanlal shows Sarasota Military Academy student Alec Moor, 17, how to find the aorta of a pig's heart.

Pine View School students Grace Jiang and Ezekiel Pereira hold balloons to learn more about heart function.

Pine View School student Yueting Lu learns the affect of drugs on the heart.

LECOM second-year student Jarrod Mullen questions campers about what they see in X-rays.

Braden River High's Stephen Coppa and Lakewood Ranch High's Craig Hagerman field medical questions.

Lakewood Ranch High School upcoming junior Anneliese Pruim, 16, uses a doppler to listen to hear heart beat.

Riverview High School's Hailey Manitz, 15, and Ruskin resident Kaitlyn Carruba, 16, compete in a trivia race about the kidneys and their function.

LECOM student Courtney Smeriglio helps upcoming Braden River High School senior Ciro Coppa, 17, with dissecting a pig's heart.

LECOM student Gizem Reyhanoglu, center, teaches campers about opioids and other drugs and their impact on the body.

Sarasota Military Academy's Alec Moor cuts into a pig's heart.

Braden River High School student Natalia Belive, 17, hones her dissecting skills on a pig's heart.

Braden River High's Stephen Coppa and Lakewood Ranch High's Craig Hagerman answer questions related to the body's function.

LECOM students teach science camp.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Seventeen-year-old Natalie Belive dug into a purplish-colored pig’s heart June 13 with a scalpel and thought about her father, John Belive.

Just six months ago, he was in the hospital undergoing a cardiac ablation surgery.

Now, the Braden River High School student was learning about the heart and human anatomy during Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Bradenton’s Medical Science Academy, which runs June 11-22. She and more than 40 other high-school students learned anatomy, biology and other subjects introducing them to the medical-school curriculum.

“Watching the doctors in the hospital with my dad made me want to be a doctor,” Natalie said.

“It’s cool,” she said of dissecting the heart. “It’s similar to a human’s and you learn about yourself and your anatomy.”

