Lakewood Ranch area school promotes bicycle, pedestrian safety

First-grader April Johnson rode her bike to school for the first time.

Instructor Eric Boso, called coach B, helps make sure students cross the street in front of the school safely.

Five-year-olds Nox Newman and Carson Carter are excited to get special bracelets to commemorate the day.

Coach Penny Stilson greets Ella Cochran as she arrives at school.

Second-grader Christian Pagan walks around the school from the bus loop and gets a sticker from Safety Patrol member Maddox Hale, 10.

Ten-year-old Jackson Stewart signs in after walking to campus with his family.

Fourth-grader Ronnie Anderson liked that he could ride his skateboard to school. He will take it to school more now that the weather is cooler.

Bridget Colcu parked and walked with her children, Lilly and Brady.

Third-grader Sergio DeLeon liked being outside instead of inside a car.

Gabby Pisani walked with friends and family from River Club.

Gabby Pisani walked with friends and family from River Club.

Braden River Elementary participates in National Walk and Bike to School Day in Manatee County.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lilly and Brady Colcu’s mom, Bridget, normally drives her children to school each morning. 

But on Oct. 2, they switched up their routine. Instead of being dropped off in the car-rider line at Braden River Elementary, Bridget Colcu parked in the Summerfield neighborhood and the trio walked through a winding, wooded path to campus during National Walk and Bike to School Day.

“It was fun. We had to go through a path, and we saw a big hawk,” said 8-year-old Brady, a third-grader. “I like to be outside.”

His 5-year-old sister liked walking the “wiggly path,” as well.

More than 400 of the approximate 600 children enrolled at Braden River Elementary participated.

Physical education teacher Penny Stilson said children have spent the last two weeks learning about pedestrian and bicycle safety and rules of the road during their physical education classes through lessons and games. For example, they looked at a model skull and brain to learn why helmets were important for protecting their heads, and they played “protect the pedestrian,” during which they rolled dodge balls at “pedestrians” and practiced safe street crossing activities.

Stilson said the day is the final step in an important safety education campaign.

“We’ve learned it. Now we need to do it,” said Stilson, who organizes the annual event with fellow instructor, Eric Boso. “For elementary children, that’s the best way to do it.”

Stilson said sponsors of the event were Safe Routes of Florida, which provided literature on pedestrian and bicycle safety, and All Children’s Hospital, which provided educational materials.

