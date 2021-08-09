Lakewood Ranch area kids enjoy final summer camp at Benderson Park in Sarasota

The camp counselors were counting down.

"3... 2... 1..."

Lined up next to the dock, campers began furiously paddling toward the middle of the lake at the center of Nathan Benderson Park. They hoped to take home bragging rights on the final day of water adventure camp, held Aug. 2-6 and hosted by Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, that featured kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming and more.

For Waterside sisters Maria Berzins, 12, and Ella Berzins, 11, the race for girls ages 11 and 12 was just another contest between two competitive siblings.

"It was really fun to see who was faster," Maria Berzins said.

Their neighbor, 6-year-old Evan Dillingham, finished second in the boys race for his age group.

"I paddled about as fast as I can run," Dillingham said.