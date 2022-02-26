 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Lakewood Ranch's Cassidy Barnhardt, who is 12, almost catches a fish, but it escapes her hook.

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club hosts annual youth fishing tournament

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Cassidy Barnhardt, who is 12, almost catches a fish, but it escapes her hook.

Lakewood Ranch's Grayson Eaton, who is 6 years old, is excited to fish with his father, Sean Eaton, and 9-year-old sister, Kaelee Eaton.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Grayson Eaton, who is 6 years old, is excited to fish with his father, Sean Eaton, and 9-year-old sister, Kaelee Eaton.

Greenbrook's Ray Niecestro helps his 6-year-old daughter Stella Niecestro learn how to gently reel in her line.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Ray Niecestro helps his 6-year-old daughter Stella Niecestro learn how to gently reel in her line.

Greenbrook's Scott Overholt loves spending quality time with his 6-year-old daughter Keira Overholt at the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Scott Overholt loves spending quality time with his 6-year-old daughter Keira Overholt at the tournament.

North Port's Evan Quinn, who is 13, puts a weight on his fishing line so he can cast farther into Lake Uihlein.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

North Port's Evan Quinn, who is 13, puts a weight on his fishing line so he can cast farther into Lake Uihlein.

Lakewood Ranch's Ed Van Stedum, who volunteers for the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, gives advice to River Club's Jackson Kubitz, who is 10 years old.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Ed Van Stedum, who volunteers for the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, gives advice to River Club's Jackson Kubitz, who is 10 years old.

Lakewood Ranch's Aiden Piccirilli, who is 15, catches a 11-inch fish. Piccirilli went on to catch another fish less than 5 minutes later.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Aiden Piccirilli, who is 15, catches a 11-inch fish. Piccirilli went on to catch another fish less than 5 minutes later.

Greenbrook's Ryan Brems, who is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, measures a fish Lakewood Ranch's Aiden Piccirilli caught.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Ryan Brems, who is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, measures a fish Lakewood Ranch's Aiden Piccirilli caught.

A fish is measured and recorded. The length of the fish helps determine the winners of the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

A fish is measured and recorded. The length of the fish helps determine the winners of the tournament.

Greenbrook's Ryan Brems, who is a Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club member, takes the hook out of a fish so it can be released back into Lake Uihlein.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Ryan Brems, who is a Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club member, takes the hook out of a fish so it can be released back into Lake Uihlein.

Lakewood Ranch's Caraline Milner, who is 12, puts a lure on her line. Although Milner has been fishing for four years, this year was her first time participating in the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Caraline Milner, who is 12, puts a lure on her line. Although Milner has been fishing for four years, this year was her first time participating in the tournament.

Lakewood Ranch's Hudson Cancienne, who is 13, participates in the youth fishing tournament for the first time.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Hudson Cancienne, who is 13, participates in the youth fishing tournament for the first time.

Sarasota's Douglas Jones and Indigo's Steve Banks, who are Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club members and tournament volunteers, love helping the children during the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Sarasota's Douglas Jones and Indigo's Steve Banks, who are Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club members and tournament volunteers, love helping the children during the tournament.

Lakewood Ranch's Nahla Vlasak, who is 9, participates in the youth fishing tournament for the second time.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Nahla Vlasak, who is 9, participates in the youth fishing tournament for the second time.

Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Siegrast, who is 11, casts her line into Lake Uihlein.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sophia Siegrast, who is 11, casts her line into Lake Uihlein.

Sarasota's Dakota Warth, who is 12, has fun while fishing.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Sarasota's Dakota Warth, who is 12, has fun while fishing.

Sarasota's Jonathan Porak, who is 11, patiently waits to see if he catches a fish.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Sarasota's Jonathan Porak, who is 11, patiently waits to see if he catches a fish.

Dozens of children try their best to catch fish in hopes of winning the tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 |

Dozens of children try their best to catch fish in hopes of winning the tournament.

Share
Annual youth fishing tournament a first for many Lakewood Ranch residents.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Greenbrook's Scott Overholt watched as his 6-year-old daughter Keira Overholt prepared to cast her fishing line into Lake Uihlein.

"Good, strong cast little girl," Scott Overholt said to his daughteer. 

Keira Overholt has been fishing in her backyard for about a year and a half, but it was her first time participating in the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club Youth Fishing Tournament Feb. 26. 

"I enjoy spending time with her," Scott Overholt said. "She enjoys catching bass."

Lakewood Ranch's Kaelee Eaton was angling for a trophy at the tournament. 

Kaelee Eaton caught a fish while fishing in her backyard during the week and her father, Sean Eaton, was hoping that luck would translate over to their first youth fishing tournament. 

"It's cool catching fish and releasing them," Kaelee Eaton said. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement