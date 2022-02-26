Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club hosts annual youth fishing tournament

Greenbrook's Scott Overholt watched as his 6-year-old daughter Keira Overholt prepared to cast her fishing line into Lake Uihlein.

"Good, strong cast little girl," Scott Overholt said to his daughteer.

Keira Overholt has been fishing in her backyard for about a year and a half, but it was her first time participating in the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club Youth Fishing Tournament Feb. 26.

"I enjoy spending time with her," Scott Overholt said. "She enjoys catching bass."

Lakewood Ranch's Kaelee Eaton was angling for a trophy at the tournament.

Kaelee Eaton caught a fish while fishing in her backyard during the week and her father, Sean Eaton, was hoping that luck would translate over to their first youth fishing tournament.

"It's cool catching fish and releasing them," Kaelee Eaton said.