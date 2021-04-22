Lakewood Ranch acting class goes wild

Bridgewater's Veer Chauhan was unrecognizable.

He transformed from a 7-year-old boy into a naked mole-rat, crawling around the pavilion at James L. Patton Park on April 19, pinching his face together and hissing.

His 9-year-old sister, Adaa Chauhan, laughed as they both played "King Frog," a game in which each person chooses an animal to imitate, during Acting for Kids.

"It's fun to act like an animal," Veer Chauhan said.

Besides portraying animals, participants worked together to create their own story about how mice became extinct in Africa and played a game where each person says one word at a time to develop a narrative.

Acting coach Alyssa Goudy from The Players Centre for Performing Arts also led the group in enunciation drills where they practice tongue twisters. Goudy taught them how to use their diaphragms for deep breathing.