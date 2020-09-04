 Skip to main content
Lake Club residents Ruth Harshman, Shaina Swan, Bill Mills, Julia Swan and Jay and Marybeth Traverso organize a drive thru fundraiser in support of Lake Club's Weston Hermann who has cancer.

Lake Club residents drive with purpose in Lakewood Ranch.

Lake Club residents Ruth Harshman, Shaina Swan, Bill Mills, Julia Swan and Jay and Marybeth Traverso organize a drive thru fundraiser in support of Lake Club's Weston Hermann who has cancer.

The road up to the Lake Club clubhouse was covered in a sea of white signs with names of people who made donations to a drive thru fundraiser in support of Lake Club's Weston Hermann who has cancer.

The road up to the Lake Club clubhouse was covered in a sea of white signs with names of people who made donations to a drive thru fundraiser in support of Lake Club's Weston Hermann who has cancer.

Lake Club's Stephanie Lang and Janet Aspatore views the hand written signs they created for the fundraiser. Each sign has the name of a donor.

Lake Club's Stephanie Lang and Janet Aspatore views the hand written signs they created for the fundraiser. Each sign has the name of a donor.

Lake Club's Penny and Joe Lammert are the first to come through the drive thru fundraiser.

Lake Club's Penny and Joe Lammert are the first to come through the drive thru fundraiser.

Lake Club's Jay Traverso accepts a donation from Laurie Rahn, a Robert E. Willis Elementary School teacher who taught Weston Hermann.

Lake Club's Jay Traverso accepts a donation from Laurie Rahn, a Robert E. Willis Elementary School teacher who taught Weston Hermann.

Gregory Rahn shares encouraging words with Jared Hermann during the drive thru fundraiser.

Gregory Rahn shares encouraging words with Jared Hermann during the drive thru fundraiser.

Weston Hermann waits with his sister Makenna Hermann and father, Jared Hermann, in front of the clubhouse for the next car to come through the drive thru fundraiser.

Weston Hermann waits with his sister Makenna Hermann and father, Jared Hermann, in front of the clubhouse for the next car to come through the drive thru fundraiser.

Lake Club's Barbara Najmy talks to Weston Hermann and his father Jared Hermann during the drive thru.

Lake Club's Barbara Najmy talks to Weston Hermann and his father Jared Hermann during the drive thru.

Lake Club's Pamela Benson holds up her phone so her husband, Brian Benson, can talk to the Hermann family through a video call.

Lake Club's Pamela Benson holds up her phone so her husband, Brian Benson, can talk to the Hermann family through a video call.

Makenna Hermann, Weston Hermann, Jared Hermann and Grayson Hermann are overwhelmed by the community support for Weston Hermann, who is fighting cancer.

Makenna Hermann, Weston Hermann, Jared Hermann and Grayson Hermann are overwhelmed by the community support for Weston Hermann, who is fighting cancer.

Lake Club's Stephanie Lang shakes Lake Club's Weston Hermann's hand while Hermann's sister Makenna and father Jared stand by.

Lake Club's Stephanie Lang shakes Lake Club's Weston Hermann's hand while Hermann's sister Makenna and father Jared stand by.

Lake Club's Sue Lelli waves as her husband Kim Lelli drives through the fundraiser in support of Weston Hermann, who is battling cancer. "We love you guys," Sue Lelli says.

Lake Club's Sue Lelli waves as her husband Kim Lelli drives through the fundraiser in support of Weston Hermann, who is battling cancer. "We love you guys," Sue Lelli says.

Lake Club's Mike Monserez shows support for Jared Hermann whose son Weston Hermann is battling cancer. "We're all thinking about you," Monserez says.

Lake Club's Mike Monserez shows support for Jared Hermann whose son Weston Hermann is battling cancer. "We're all thinking about you," Monserez says.

University Place's Dawn Barbour and her husband Ryan Barbour talk to Jared Hermann during the drive thru fundraiser.

University Place's Dawn Barbour and her husband Ryan Barbour talk to Jared Hermann during the drive thru fundraiser.

Lake Club's Charley Hunn brings balloons with her father, Neil Hunn, and brother Davis Hunn for Lake Club's Weston Hermann.

Lake Club's Charley Hunn brings balloons with her father, Neil Hunn, and brother Davis Hunn for Lake Club's Weston Hermann.

Lake Club's Grayson Hermann holds onto balloons for his brother, Weston Hermann.

Lake Club's Grayson Hermann holds onto balloons for his brother, Weston Hermann.

Lake Club's Traci and Mike Smullen are excited to see Lake Club's Weston Hermann and his family.

Lake Club's Traci and Mike Smullen are excited to see Lake Club's Weston Hermann and his family.

Julie Hendrix honks her horn as she goes through the drive thru fundraiser. She put signs on her car that say Hendrix honks for Hermann in support of Weston Hermann, who is has cancer.

Julie Hendrix honks her horn as she goes through the drive thru fundraiser. She put signs on her car that say Hendrix honks for Hermann in support of Weston Hermann, who is has cancer.

Janet Harmar, Willis Hermann, Jared Hermann (back), Makenna Hermann, Grayson Hermann and Weston Hermann (front) enjoy the drive thru fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Janet Harmar, Willis Hermann, Jared Hermann (back), Makenna Hermann, Grayson Hermann and Weston Hermann (front) enjoy the drive thru fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Fundraiser supports local teen, cancer research.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When Lake Club's Jared Hermann and his 13-year-old son Weston drove up to the The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse Sept. 4, they were overwhelmed by the sea of more than 100 white posters stating the names of people and businesses that made a donation to support pediatric cancer research.

Then, the cars began arriving, driving through for the event and to make donations.

In total, Lake Club residents raised more than $30,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer research, a charitable organization that funds grants for cancer research and raises awareness for the cause. 

Weston Hermann was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumor in 2014. In May, he found out his tumors had returned.

"The level of love and support our neighborhood has shown is remarkable," Jared Hermann said. 

While Weston Hermann goes through his fourth round of chemotherapy, which is once per week for 52 weeks, The Lake Club residents wanted to show their support for him and raise money for pediatric cancer research with a drive thru fundraiser.

"(The support) is really nice," Weston Hermann said. "I didn't think there would be this much support here in the community."

 

 

