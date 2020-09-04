Lake Club residents drive with purpose in Lakewood Ranch.

When Lake Club's Jared Hermann and his 13-year-old son Weston drove up to the The Lake Club Grande Clubhouse Sept. 4, they were overwhelmed by the sea of more than 100 white posters stating the names of people and businesses that made a donation to support pediatric cancer research.

Then, the cars began arriving, driving through for the event and to make donations.

In total, Lake Club residents raised more than $30,000 for the V Foundation for Cancer research, a charitable organization that funds grants for cancer research and raises awareness for the cause.

Weston Hermann was diagnosed with a glioma brain tumor in 2014. In May, he found out his tumors had returned.

"The level of love and support our neighborhood has shown is remarkable," Jared Hermann said.

While Weston Hermann goes through his fourth round of chemotherapy, which is once per week for 52 weeks, The Lake Club residents wanted to show their support for him and raise money for pediatric cancer research with a drive thru fundraiser.

"(The support) is really nice," Weston Hermann said. "I didn't think there would be this much support here in the community."