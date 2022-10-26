A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. James Ramage, trustee, sold the home at 7918 Staysail Court to Henry Katz, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for $3.25 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,618 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.63 million in 2019.

Country Club

George Howard III and Deborah Vogel-Howard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6903 Westchester Circle to William and Rebecca Manise, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.4 million. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,947 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2019.

Michael Gautier, of Nokomis, sold his home at 7732 US Open Loop to Victor and Sondra Prichard, of Double Oak, Texas, for $1,075,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in May.

Azario Esplanade

John and Cherri Jones sold their home at 15227 Derna Terrace to Phillip and Catherine McMahon, of Elmhurst, Illionois, for $1,725,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,656 square feet of living area. It sold for $991,900 in 2020.

Country Club East

Mary Jo Tuori, trustee, of Elk Rapids, Michigan, sold the home at 14724 Castle Park Terrace to Richard Spriggle, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,225,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $674,900 in 2017.

Ronald and Terri Greenbaum, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14508 Stirling Drive to Robert Harris, of Lakewood Ranch, for $940,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $845,000 in January.

Gary and Anne Briggs, of Harwich, Massachusetts, sold their home at 7130 Prestbury Circle to Chris Johns and Kevin Cingatura, of Bradenton, for $925,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2020.

Esplanade

Darrell and Susanne Jackson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13134 Sorrento Way to James and Mary Dennesen, of Bradenton, for $1.16 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $665,700 in 2017.

Henry and Amy Cernitz, of Westbury, New York, sold their home at 12741 Del Corso Loop to Fredric Lipton, trustee, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,888 square feet of living area. It sold for $649,900 in 2021.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Amy and Thom Hunter, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22354 Panther Loop to Jeffrey and Carolyn Kuehl, of Bradenton, for $1,075,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,319 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2012.

River Club North

Karen Kolbe, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6302 Spyglass Lane to Scott and Stacy Kolbe, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,804 square feet of living area.

Mallory Park

Thomas Gilbert Walsh and Mary Elizabeth Walsh, of Geneva, Illinois, sold their home at 11513 Golden Bay Place to Glenn Chisholm and Suzanne Littler, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,987 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in March.

Mill Creek

Sean and Julie Budinich, of Winter Haven, sold their home at 15208 21st Ave. E. to Jay Lockaby, Tracy Bradford and Judy Lockaby, of Bradenton, for $920,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,225 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2019.

Raymond and Donna Makovec, of Lake Wells, sold their home at 13707 18th Place E. to Mark and Tamara Mesesan, of Bradenton, for $705,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,038 square feet of living area.

Miranda McAvoy and Frank Garza, of Bradenton, sold their home at 113 137th St. N.E. to Huan Thanh Phan and Jacqueline Ho Phan, of Pensacola, for $610,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,497 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Indigo

Empire State Holding Group LLC sold the home at 2912 Sky Blue Cove to Bradley Ozenberger and Pamela Ozenberger, trustees, of Bradenton, for $852,900. Built in 2022, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,305 square feet of living area.

Solera

Magnus and Nina Lundberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5325 Halewood Court to Jason and Danae Schneider, of Oceanside, New York, for $723,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,995 square feet of living area. It sold for $478,400 in 2021.

Zipperer Road

Theo Investments LLC sold the home at 2123 Zipperer Road to Devin Phillip Boersma and Amelia Boersma, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It sold for $72,000 in 1992.

Notting Hill

Jose Colon and Christina Juvel, of Miami, sold their home at 7302 Kensington Court to Thomas James Standridge and Joni Lynne Jones, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,799 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Heritage Harbour

Robert Masters, of Safety Harbor, sold his home at 9102 Heritage Sound Drive to James and Pauline Daintith, of Rutland, United Kingdom, for $640,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,033 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,000 in 2017.

Greenbrook

Raymond Scott Redden Jr. and Angela Redden, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6563 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Marshall and Janet Gralla, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Eagle Trace

Brent and Tiffany McComas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12704 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to John Schilling, Stephen Schilling and Tina Schilling, of Uniontown, Ohio, for $610,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,000 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Stephen and Mary Shrewsbury, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, sold their home at 7766 Ridgelake Circle to Joseph John Seifert and Arlene Fishman Seifert, of Bradenton, for $569,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,814 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,200 in 2016.

Mote Ranch

Nicolas Jarry and Maria Urruticoechea, of Biscayne, sold their home at 6825 Superior St. Circle to Nelly Campana, of Staten Island, New York, for $560,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,000 in 2020.

Country Oaks

Robert and Diane Pearce, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7972 Cypress Lake Drive to Cheryl Mercer, of Williamstown, New Jersey, for $555,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,862 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1994.

Waterlefe

Carol Ann Vasile, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 635 Misty Pond Court to Gregory Cernigilia and Mary Elizabeth Cerniglia, of Arlington Heights, for $550,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,695 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2003.

Peridia

Kevin Sharp, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4345 Presidential Ave. Circle E. to Robert Nazzaro, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2020.

Magnolia Woods

Morris Wiley Jones and Sheila Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6110 13th Ave. E. to Casa Rentals LLC for $530,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,857 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2005.

Copperlefe

John Vincent Blohm and Jocelyn May Mckeen sold their home at 11527 Sweetgrass Drive to Melissa Hanback, of Bradenton, for $529,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $464,000 in May.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Emilie Coopersmith, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 104 condominium at 13710 Messina Loop to Joseph Sheridan, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,900 in 2019.

Harmony

Steven Pouls and Esther Rivera-Pouls sold their home at 5220 Blossom Cove to Craig and Christine Myatt, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,741 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

Scott Allen Rutkauski and Shelley Rutkauski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11615 Brookside Drive to Connie Remelius, of Belleville, Illinois, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It sold for $331,200 in July.

Robinson Investing LLC sold the home at 11933 Brookside Drive to Amy Hunter, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Tara

Steven Pethtel, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6525 Tailfeather Way to Steven and Linda Gray, of Bradenton, for $472,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2021.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

John Dale Nichols and Adrian Franchesca Nichols sold their Unit 137 condominium at 850 Tidewater Shores Loop to Lori Michelle Hill and Mark Christopher Hill, trustees, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $277,000 in 2020.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Steven Duaime and Sherri Valenti, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 11523 Water Poppy Terrace to Sarah Griffin, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,000 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Dan and Lori Naegelin, of Orange, Texas, sold their home at 4631 Turtle Bay Terrace to Jeffrey and Tricia Gelinas, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Charles Lewis, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4607 Runabout Way to Kathleen Smith, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,501 square feet of living area. It sold for $137,800 in 2001.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Onac Mauricette and Natacha Mauricette Brun, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4806 San Palermo Drive to Frank Taliento and Kesia Milhomem Rocha, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,997 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2019.

Pine Trace

Gregory and JoAnne Stewart, of Bradenton sold their Unit 49 condominium at 7834 Pine Trace Drive to Kevin Pearson and Dolores Pearson, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,605 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2018.

Rosedale Westbury Lakes

David and Kimberly Thinel, of The Villages, sold their home at 8512 54th Ave. Circle E. to Melmar Properties LLC for $374,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2020.