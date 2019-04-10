 Skip to main content
The tables were decorated with a tree of candles.

La Musica puts musicians in the kitchen

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

The cover art was created by Kay Curtis.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Charles Hamilton, Richard Parker, Christine Lee and Chef Federico Agostini

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Michael Kulaw, Wendy and Shaun Maraman and Chef Dmitri Atapine

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Bill Farmer, Kay Curtis and Bruno Giuranna

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Bruno Giuranna and Marta Kowalczyk

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Marta Kowalczyk, Bruno Giuranna and Christine Lee

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Daniel Palmizio and Marta Kowalczyk

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Guests browsed silent auction items throughout the night.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Amanda Stiff, Sally Faron and Barb Bullock

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Jane Conner and Deborah Hill

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Christiane Ligolm and Brigitte Von Kessel

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Patti Piper and Ellen Cavanaugh prepare a dish.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

The cooks were able to watch Chef Phil Mancini prepare the dish.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Ann Hobson Pilot and Prentice Pilot

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Shaun Maraman serves the dish to his table.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

The first dish was a recipe by Federico Agostini.

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

Harold Bott, Chairwoman Sonia Velasco, Jeffrey Mehler and Jennifer Daniels

Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019 |

The Musical Chefs Interactive Dinner was hosted April 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

La Musica had its artists put away their instruments for the night and instead pick up cooking utensils. 

The annual Musical Chefs Interactive Dinner was hosted April 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar. The dinner was a four course meal, prepared by guests and led by Phil Mancini. La Musica hosts the Interactive Dinner each year during its festival.

Two of the dishes were prepared by La Musica chefs Federico Agostini and Dmitri Atapine. Agostini's dish was a seared scallop cauliflower soup, and Atapine's was a chicken piccata. 

In addition to both enjoying and cooking dinner, guests browsed and bid on live auction items, many of which were themed to music.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

