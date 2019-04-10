La Musica puts musicians in the kitchen

La Musica had its artists put away their instruments for the night and instead pick up cooking utensils.

The annual Musical Chefs Interactive Dinner was hosted April 10 at Michael's Wine Cellar. The dinner was a four course meal, prepared by guests and led by Phil Mancini. La Musica hosts the Interactive Dinner each year during its festival.

Two of the dishes were prepared by La Musica chefs Federico Agostini and Dmitri Atapine. Agostini's dish was a seared scallop cauliflower soup, and Atapine's was a chicken piccata.

In addition to both enjoying and cooking dinner, guests browsed and bid on live auction items, many of which were themed to music.