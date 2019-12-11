La Musica celebrates season with guests and a recital

La Musica hosted a kick-off to their 34th season with a Sonata a Due at Sarasota's Field Club on Dec. 10.

Guests mingled, drinking wine and cocktails with a backdrop of Sarasota Bay framed by twinkling Christmas lights. The warm night encouraged people to move indoors and out during the cocktail hour. Afterwards, guests filed inside to watch and listen to a violin-piano duet performed by Jennifer Frautschi and Derek Han, respectively.

The evening was capped off with a dinner in the historic mansion.