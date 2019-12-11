 Skip to main content
Jim Weisenborne and John Fischer.

La Musica celebrates season with guests and a recital

Jim Weisenborne and John Fischer.

Caryn Patterson, John Cavanaugh and Liz Bloor.

Caryn Patterson, John Cavanaugh and Liz Bloor.

Harold Bott and chairman emeritus Frederick Derr.

Harold Bott and chairman emeritus Frederick Derr.

Donna and John Moffitt.

Donna and John Moffitt.

Vice chairman Bruce Lehman and board member Nancy Gold.

Vice chairman Bruce Lehman and board member Nancy Gold.

Christmas decorations accented the Field House.

Christmas decorations accented the Field House.

Carole Crosby, Jay Wilson and Andy Sandberg.

Carole Crosby, Jay Wilson and Andy Sandberg.

Shannon and Ron Ciaravella.

Shannon and Ron Ciaravella.

Gloria Moss and Jim Helmich.

Gloria Moss and Jim Helmich.

John Cavanaugh, Caryn Patterson and board member David Schenck.

John Cavanaugh, Caryn Patterson and board member David Schenck.

Ferruh Muktar and Beth Gillooly.

Ferruh Muktar and Beth Gillooly.

Gail and Rick Lisi.

Gail and Rick Lisi.

Board member Amanda Stiff, Harriette Angsten and board member Nancy Gold.

Board member Amanda Stiff, Harriette Angsten and board member Nancy Gold.

Patti and John Piper.

Patti and John Piper.

Richard Strong and Susan Robinson.

Richard Strong and Susan Robinson.

Kutay and Rebecca Taysi.

Kutay and Rebecca Taysi.

The bay and the patio of the Field House were twinkling with Christmas lights.

The bay and the patio of the Field House were twinkling with Christmas lights.

The evening was full of dinner, drinks and chamber music.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

La Musica hosted a kick-off to their 34th season with a Sonata a Due at Sarasota's Field Club on Dec. 10. 

Guests mingled, drinking wine and cocktails with a backdrop of Sarasota Bay framed by twinkling Christmas lights. The warm night encouraged people to move indoors and out during the cocktail hour. Afterwards, guests filed inside to watch and listen to a violin-piano duet performed by Jennifer Frautschi and Derek Han, respectively. 

The evening was capped off with a dinner in the historic mansion.  

 

The Author: Nat Kaemmerer

Nat Kaemmerer is your Longboat Key community reporter. She earned a bachelor's degree in magazine arts and culture journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2019 and has lived in Florida or Missouri her whole life. 

See All Articles by Nat

