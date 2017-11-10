 Skip to main content
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Paul Mercier

Kiwanis club honors area veterans

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Paul Mercier

Edna Sherrell and City Commissioner Willie Shaw

Students presented the colors at the fourth annual Kiwanis Veterans Day Breakfast.

Rear Admiral Steve Branham gave the keynote address at the fourth annual Kiwanis Veterans Day Breakfast.

Sarasota Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson and Sarasota County Sheriff Col. Kurt Hoffman

Kristine Nickel and Duncan Finley

Sarasota Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown, Jan Han, Susan Phillips and Dan Bailey

Hermione Gilpin and Jim Roque

Jocey Henderson and Donald Chavis

Peter Abbott, Michael Paterno and Marco Paterno

Kevin Henault and Rear Admiral Steve Branham

Kelly Down and State Rep. Jim Boyd

The Kiwanis Club of Sarasota hosted its fourth annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Oct. 10 at Sahib Shrine.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Community members gathered on Nov. 10 at Sahib Shrine to salute Sarasota's veterans. 

"Today we gather in thanksgiving both living and lost," John Moore, past president of the Sarasota Kiwanis Club, said.

There was hardly an empty seat for what Moore called one of the largest turnouts to date. Rear Admiral Steve Branham gave the keynote address for community members and officials. 

"Freedom is not a birthright," the U.S. Coast Guard veteran from Longboat Key reminded the audience, adding that freedom is in constant need of defense. "Our veterans are ordinary people who have led that effort in extraordinary ways in extraordinary times."

Representatives from every branch of the military were present. Despite their varying titles and units, Branham said they all had something in common —pride, courage and integrity. 

"All had to be essential to serve a cause greater than one's self," he said. 

 

 

