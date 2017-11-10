Kiwanis club honors area veterans

Community members gathered on Nov. 10 at Sahib Shrine to salute Sarasota's veterans.

"Today we gather in thanksgiving both living and lost," John Moore, past president of the Sarasota Kiwanis Club, said.

There was hardly an empty seat for what Moore called one of the largest turnouts to date. Rear Admiral Steve Branham gave the keynote address for community members and officials.

"Freedom is not a birthright," the U.S. Coast Guard veteran from Longboat Key reminded the audience, adding that freedom is in constant need of defense. "Our veterans are ordinary people who have led that effort in extraordinary ways in extraordinary times."

Representatives from every branch of the military were present. Despite their varying titles and units, Branham said they all had something in common —pride, courage and integrity.

"All had to be essential to serve a cause greater than one's self," he said.