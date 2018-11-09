Kiwanis Club pays tribute to veterans

The Kiwanis Club of Sarasota honored veterans Nov. 9 at the Carlisle Inn during its fifth annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

The event benefitted Green Path Veterans Farms, which provides outreach, education, and training to veterans in the agricultural industry.

The club welcomed retired Col. Michael E. Pheneger as its keynote speaker. He highlighted the need to care for our veterans and understand their needs.

"We should always remember the sacrifices our servicemen have made throughout the different conflicts our country has been involved in," said Pheneger.