David Mitchell, Ken Patton and Len Leetzow

Kiwanis Club pays tribute to veterans

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Danny Bilyeu, Jack Carter and U.S. Army retired Col. Bob Fernander

Bill Lambrecht and U.S. Army veteran Bob Fernander

Larry Schaper, David Thompson and Jay Miller

U.S. Marine Corps veterans Jim Dirmann and Dave Siegwald

Kiwanis Club members Marla Doss, Jim Doss Jr. and Kamel Thompson

Florida Veterans for Common Sense members Fred Sztukowski, Gene Jones, Mary Murphy and Jerry Sticker

Linda Marconi and Ellie Ticola

U.S. Air Force veteran Edwin Robinson and Frank Maggio with U.S. Air Force veterans CJ Bannister and John Dearth

 Green Path Veterans Farms members and U.S. military veterans Michael Ingram, Chase Woollen, Camille Van Sant, Brian McFarland and Erin Saba

Retired Col. Michael E. Pheneger gives the keynote address.

Veterans were recognized at Kiwanis Club of Sarasota's fifth annual Veterans Day Breakfast at the Carlisle Inn on Nov. 9.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Kiwanis Club of Sarasota honored veterans Nov. 9 at the Carlisle Inn during its fifth annual Veterans Day Breakfast.

The event benefitted Green Path Veterans Farms, which provides outreach, education, and training to veterans in the agricultural industry. 

The club welcomed retired Col. Michael E. Pheneger as its keynote speaker. He highlighted the need to care for our veterans and understand their needs. 

"We should always remember the sacrifices our servicemen have made throughout the different conflicts our country has been involved in," said Pheneger.

