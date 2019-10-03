Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key welcomes new president

After three years, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key has ushered in a new era with a new president.

Lynn Larson takes the mantle as president from Steve Branham, who led the club through such successful events as pancake breakfasts, a scholarship program for local students, fundraising for the Salvation Army during the traditional Red Kettle Campaign during the holidays and a shift from long-held breakfast meetings to gatherings more accessible to new members.

He credited new and long-serving members for keeping the Kiwanis Club operating on Longboat Key and maintaining its impact on the community.

“It’s been a rewarding time and a long time,” Branham said. “We decided to stick it, out and you all are why. Good on you.”

Larson said she is proud to lead the club and appreciative of the support members have given her. She hopes to reach out to people on the island and bring new friends and members into the club. She is currently overseeing plans for the Kiwanis Gourmet Lawn Party on Dec. 7, which will raise money for All Star Children’s Foundation.

“I do need your help, and appreciate the fact that you supported me,” Larson said to the members after officially taking office as the club's president.

Branham passed the Kiwanis bell to Larson in lieu of the gavel, which is stored away for now, at the club’s breakfast meeting at the Lazy Lobster. Vice president Michael Garey, owner of the restaurant, balanced his duties as he helped serve fellow members and speak to the club.