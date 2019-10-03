 Skip to main content
The group gathered at the Lazy Lobster.

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key welcomes new president

The group gathered at the Lazy Lobster.

Lynn Larson thanked the members for their support.

Lynn Larson thanked the members for their support.

Jim Larson and Andrew Vac.

Jim Larson and Andrew Vac.

Larson sells tickets for the Kiwanis Lawn Party.

Larson sells tickets for the Kiwanis Lawn Party.

Dana Keane and Lynn Larson.

Dana Keane and Lynn Larson.

Vice president Michael Garey and Steve Branham.

Vice president Michael Garey and Steve Branham.

Outgoing president Steve Branham and incoming president Lynn Larson.

Outgoing president Steve Branham and incoming president Lynn Larson.

Jim and Lynn Larson.

Jim and Lynn Larson.

Lynn Larson takes the mantle from Steve Branham at the club's meeting.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

After three years, the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key has ushered in a new era with a new president. 

Lynn Larson takes the mantle as president from Steve Branham, who led the club through such successful events as pancake breakfasts, a scholarship program for local students, fundraising for the Salvation Army during the traditional Red Kettle Campaign during the holidays and a shift from long-held breakfast meetings to gatherings more accessible to new members.

He credited new and long-serving members for keeping the Kiwanis Club operating on Longboat Key and maintaining its impact on the community. 

“It’s been a rewarding time and a long time,” Branham said. “We decided to stick it, out and you all are why. Good on you.”

Larson said she is proud to lead the club and appreciative of the support members have given her. She hopes to reach out to people on the island and bring new friends and members into the club. She is currently overseeing plans for the Kiwanis Gourmet Lawn Party on Dec. 7, which will raise money for All Star Children’s Foundation. 

“I do need your help, and appreciate the fact that you supported me,” Larson said to the members after officially taking office as the club's president. 

Branham passed the Kiwanis bell to Larson in lieu of the gavel, which is stored away for now, at the club’s breakfast meeting at the Lazy Lobster. Vice president Michael Garey, owner of the restaurant, balanced his duties as he helped serve fellow members and speak to the club. 

