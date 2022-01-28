King's Brass performs at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

After an opening blast of brass from Tim Zimmerman, more music popped up all around the sanctuary of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Trombones and trumpets materialized in the audience as the King's Brass concert began.

On Jan. 27, the church celebrated with an innovative type of worship thanks to King's Brass, a band made up of pianists, percussionists and brass players who have toured the country for more than 20 years. As Rev. Ken Blyth introduced the band, he said they would be making use of the entire space during the concert, and sure enough, they did. The stage was lined with trombones, trumpets, cornets and tubas for the musicians to make use of throughout the two-act concert. Later in the concert, attendees were invited to sing along with several songs.

"Enrich the night with your song," Blyth said.