The King's Brass sold merch before and after their concert.

King's Brass performs at St. Armands Key Lutheran Church

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 |

Attendees Doug and Kathy Engebretson

Attendees Al, Mary and Alexandra Di Nicola and Becky Culp

Attendees Fred and Jane Wittlinger

Amy and Ken Blyth

Helen Beljean and Laura Carter took tickets at the entrance.

Dozens of members came to the concert.

Three trombonists started the concert in the audience.

Tim Zimmerman

Church members enjoyed an evening of immersive, booming brass music.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

After an opening blast of brass from Tim Zimmerman, more music popped up all around the sanctuary of St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Trombones and trumpets materialized in the audience as the King's Brass concert began. 

On Jan. 27, the church celebrated with an innovative type of worship thanks to King's Brass, a band made up of pianists, percussionists and brass players who have toured the country for more than 20 years. As Rev. Ken Blyth introduced the band, he said they would be making use of the entire space during the concert, and sure enough, they did. The stage was lined with trombones, trumpets, cornets and tubas for the musicians to make use of throughout the two-act concert. Later in the concert, attendees were invited to sing along with several songs. 

"Enrich the night with your song," Blyth said. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

