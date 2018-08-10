Kindergarten kids start in Lakewood Ranch

Elizabeth Pino hugged her son Julian as tight as she could before he went off to his first day of kindergarten at B.D. Gullett Elementary.

“You’re going to have a great first day ... you’re going to be great,” Elizabeth said as she gave him one last squeeze.

Julian grabbed the hand of his third-grade sister, Cyenna, and they walked away from their mom.

“He’s very nervous," Elizabeth said. "He went to VPK (voluntary pre-kindergarten), but I made sure he knew that this is a big deal, this real school. I’m happy and sad at the same time.”

Kindergartners joined the masses of elementary schoolers Monday for the first day back to school in the School District of Manatee County. Parents emotionally wished their children farewell for the day.

Lindsay Ogden sent her daughter, Emmy, to kindergarten with a group of her VPK friends.

“It’s nerve-wracking and very scary to let our babies go,” Ogden said.

They're back Fast facts from the School District of Manatee County for 2018-2019: Projected student enrollment: Approximately 48,600 students Number of employees: Approximately 7,000 (including short-term and part-time employees) Total projected budget: $886.7 million (all funds based on current projections) Transportation: 16,000 - Approximate number of students transported daily last year. 15,000 – Approximate number of miles our fleet of buses travel each school day. Food and nutrition services: 15,000 – Approximate number of breakfasts served each school day last year. Breakfast is free to all students at each school at no charge. (The breakfast program is paid for with federal dollars.) 29,000 – Approximate number of lunches served each school day last year.

Kim Bittar was able to hold it together until right before her daughter, Lauren, hugged her goodbye.

“I wore my sunglasses because I knew I was going to cry,” Kim said. She bent down to kiss Lauren again. Lauren said, “Stop kissing me.”

“It’s harder for the parents,” Kim said, “I know they’re going to do great, and we are all so proud.”

Jamie and Anthony Veerkamp dropped their only child, Luke, off at Gullett with a little bit of reluctance and a whole lot of pictures.

“I’m just devastated, he’s our only one,” Jamie Veerkamp said. “Of course I’m sad that he’s getting big, but he’s so excited that I can’t help but be excited for him.”

Other parents and children briefly hugged before the kindergartners walked to their first day of class. Parents at Gullett Elementary were not permitted to walk their students into the building on the first day. Parents either dropped their students off in the car line or parked and walked them up. The kindergarten teachers were waiting for the students to be dropped off, and then the teachers would take the students back to their classrooms.

Beth Finn had to send her son, Riley, off with a push toward his new teacher as he cried.

“He’s terrified and so am I,” Beth said. “I want to take his hand and take him home with me, but he’s a big boy now and he has to do this.”