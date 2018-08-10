 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Elizabeth Pino hugs her son Julian Pino, 5, goodbye before he walks into school with his sister, Cyenna Pino, 8.

Kindergarten kids start in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Elizabeth Pino hugs her son Julian Pino, 5, goodbye before he walks into school with his sister, Cyenna Pino, 8.

Buy this Photo
Kris Mylett pushes her 5-year-old daughter, Anna, during a play date at Braden River Elementary's playground Aug. 10 welcoming kindergarten families. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Kris Mylett pushes her 5-year-old daughter, Anna, during a play date at Braden River Elementary's playground Aug. 10 welcoming kindergarten families. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Buy this Photo
Kindergartner Aarya Parbhoo, 5, and her father Pritesh Parbhoo are feeling excited about kindergarten, especially the opportunity to get to play on the monkey bars.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Kindergartner Aarya Parbhoo, 5, and her father Pritesh Parbhoo are feeling excited about kindergarten, especially the opportunity to get to play on the monkey bars.

Buy this Photo
Heidi Johnson gives her daughter Violet Johnson (5) a kiss in the carpool line before her kindergarten teacher brings her back to her classroom.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Heidi Johnson gives her daughter Violet Johnson (5) a kiss in the carpool line before her kindergarten teacher brings her back to her classroom.

Buy this Photo
Ben Miles and gives his son Emmett, 5, a kiss goodbye, even though it is a little bittersweet to watch him head off to kindergarten

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Ben Miles and gives his son Emmett, 5, a kiss goodbye, even though it is a little bittersweet to watch him head off to kindergarten

Buy this Photo
Lindsay Ogden gives her kindergartner, Emmy Ogden, 5, a pep talk before she walks inside.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Lindsay Ogden gives her kindergartner, Emmy Ogden, 5, a pep talk before she walks inside.

Buy this Photo
Kim Bittar gets a little emotional as she watches her kindergartner, Lauren (5), head off into Gullett.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Kim Bittar gets a little emotional as she watches her kindergartner, Lauren (5), head off into Gullett.

Buy this Photo
Kinga Porter hugs her two daughters, Sophia, 5, and Paige, 3, as Sophia will head off on her own at Gullett.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Kinga Porter hugs her two daughters, Sophia, 5, and Paige, 3, as Sophia will head off on her own at Gullett.

Buy this Photo
Brian Hughes gives his daughter, Anna, 5, a hug, but doesn't feel sad at all. He says that he's very happy for her, and that "she's been waiting for this for a long time."

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Brian Hughes gives his daughter, Anna, 5, a hug, but doesn't feel sad at all. He says that he's very happy for her, and that "she's been waiting for this for a long time."

Buy this Photo
Anthony Veerkamp hugs his son Luke Veerkamp, 5, but says that he's excited for him.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Anthony Veerkamp hugs his son Luke Veerkamp, 5, but says that he's excited for him.

Buy this Photo
Luke Veerkamp, 5, gives his mom Jamie Veerkamp a kiss goodbye, Jamie Veerkamp says she's devastated.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Luke Veerkamp, 5, gives his mom Jamie Veerkamp a kiss goodbye, Jamie Veerkamp says she's devastated.

Buy this Photo
Riley Finn, 5, has trouble letting go of his mother, Beth Finn. His father Steve Finn (not pictured) says you would think that Riley Finn is acting like he'd been called to the slaughterhouse.

Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 |

Riley Finn, 5, has trouble letting go of his mother, Beth Finn. His father Steve Finn (not pictured) says you would think that Riley Finn is acting like he'd been called to the slaughterhouse.

Buy this Photo
Share
Plenty of tears as parents send off their kindergarteners.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Elizabeth Pino hugged her son Julian as tight as she could before he went off to his first day of kindergarten at B.D. Gullett Elementary.

“You’re going to have a great first day ... you’re going to be great,” Elizabeth said as she gave him one last squeeze.

Julian grabbed the hand of his third-grade sister, Cyenna, and they walked away from their mom.

“He’s very nervous," Elizabeth said. "He went to VPK (voluntary pre-kindergarten), but I made sure he knew that this is a big deal, this real school. I’m happy and sad at the same time.”

Kindergartners joined the masses of elementary schoolers Monday for the first day back to school in the School District of Manatee County. Parents emotionally wished their children farewell for the day.

Lindsay Ogden sent her daughter, Emmy, to kindergarten with a group of her VPK friends.

“It’s nerve-wracking and very scary to let our babies go,” Ogden said.

Kim Bittar was able to hold it together until right before her daughter, Lauren, hugged her goodbye.

“I wore my sunglasses because I knew I was going to cry,” Kim said. She bent down to kiss Lauren again. Lauren said, “Stop kissing me.”

“It’s harder for the parents,” Kim said, “I know they’re going to do great, and we are all so proud.”

Jamie and Anthony Veerkamp dropped their only child, Luke, off at Gullett with a little bit of reluctance and a whole lot of pictures.

“I’m just devastated, he’s our only one,” Jamie Veerkamp said. “Of course I’m sad that he’s getting big, but he’s so excited that I can’t help but be excited for him.”

Other parents and children briefly hugged before the kindergartners walked to their first day of class. Parents at Gullett Elementary were not permitted to walk their students into the building on the first day. Parents either dropped their students off in the car line or parked and walked them up. The kindergarten teachers were waiting for the students to be dropped off, and then the teachers would take the students back to their classrooms.

Beth Finn had to send her son, Riley, off with a push toward his new teacher as he cried.

“He’s terrified and so am I,” Beth said. “I want to take his hand and take him home with me, but he’s a big boy now and he has to do this.”

Related Stories

Advertisement