GreyHawk Landing's Royce (8), Reed (3) and Remy (6) Herbert show off their new fishing poles they received for attending a "Learn to Fish Seminar" at Summerfield Park.

Kids tackle fishing in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

GreyHawk Landing's Royce (8), Reed (3) and Remy (6) Herbert show off their new fishing poles they received for attending a "Learn to Fish Seminar" at Summerfield Park.

East County's Ava Brooks, 5, has no problem touching fish during the "Learn to Fish Seminar" at Summerfield Park.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

East County's Ava Brooks, 5, has no problem touching fish during the "Learn to Fish Seminar" at Summerfield Park.

Bradenton's Allyson Raucci, 7, get a casting lesson from volunteer Jack Barrows.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Bradenton's Allyson Raucci, 7, get a casting lesson from volunteer Jack Barrows.

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Ken Kisida shows some important fishing knots.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Ken Kisida shows some important fishing knots.

Lakewood Ranch's Caleb Caserta, 6, was all smiles as he learned to cast.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Caleb Caserta, 6, was all smiles as he learned to cast.

The approximate 115 participants had to complete four stations, such as one on lures, before being given a free rod and reel.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

The approximate 115 participants had to complete four stations, such as one on lures, before being given a free rod and reel.

Lakewood Ranch's Hayden Yermak, 7, checks out a lure before moving to the next station.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Hayden Yermak, 7, checks out a lure before moving to the next station.

Bradenton's Alana Perry, 6, gets her best foot forward during a casting lesson.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Bradenton's Alana Perry, 6, gets her best foot forward during a casting lesson.

Red Bailey, the founder of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, shows kids how to measure their forearm so they can use it as a ruler when fishing.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Red Bailey, the founder of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, shows kids how to measure their forearm so they can use it as a ruler when fishing.

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer John Schleicher helps GreyHawk Landing's Aedan Davis, 6, with his casting.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer John Schleicher helps GreyHawk Landing's Aedan Davis, 6, with his casting.

Lakewood Ranch's Carter Fox and Carter McCaa check out some fishing hooks.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Carter Fox and Carter McCaa check out some fishing hooks.

Volunteer Ron Rose, left, taught one of the four stations.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Volunteer Ron Rose, left, taught one of the four stations.

East County's Veronica Van Cleave, 10, gets a few pointers from volunteer Jack Barrows.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

East County's Veronica Van Cleave, 10, gets a few pointers from volunteer Jack Barrows.

Greenbrook's Finley Stark, 5, has this casting thing pretty much figured out.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Greenbrook's Finley Stark, 5, has this casting thing pretty much figured out.

Heritage Harbour's Sara Martin impresses Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Jack Barrows with a long cast.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Heritage Harbour's Sara Martin impresses Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Jack Barrows with a long cast.

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Ron Rose showed the kids all kinds of fishing lures.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer Ron Rose showed the kids all kinds of fishing lures.

Seminar draws great cast of volunteers to Summerville Park.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lakewood Ranch's Caleb Caserta ran from his casting lesson, laughing all the way to the next station at the "Learn to Fish Seminar" at Summerfield Park on Feb. 10.

"I will never forget this day," he said of the event, which was presented by the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club and Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

Jeanette Wirz, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club, was glad to hear how excited he was about fishing. But she hopes Caleb, and the approximately 115 other children who attended, have many more great days with a fishing pole in their hand.

"It's one sport you can use your whole life," Wirz said. "It's a constructive way to spend your time.

"And just looking at those faces is priceless."

Participants were asked to complete four stations of instruction, and once doing so, they received a free pole and reel provided by Fish Florida.

The event will be followed by the "Youth Fishing Tournament" on Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Uihlein. Ages 5-15 are eligible and registration begins at 8 a.m. A $10 fee is charged and it is limited to first 100 anglers. Preregistration is held at lwrcac.com/fish.

New fishermen such as Greenbrook's Finley Stark, 5, were having fun getting a little instruction so they could get out on the lake and try the real thing.

"She has a little, pink reel at home," said Finley's dad, Wayne Stark. "She can't wait to use it. And I think fishing will teach her patience and will get her outdoors."

Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club volunteer John Schleicher had a great reason for kids to fish.

"It's an entertainment that gets them off the computer," he said.

 

 

 

 

