Kids' Summer Beach Run returns to Siesta Beach

Over 300 children and their parents took to Siesta Beach on June 4 to kick off the annual Kids' Summer Beach Run. The 1-mile run, which has been around for over 30 years, aims to encourage families to participate in healthy summer activities. The summer runs are offered at Siesta Beach on Tuesdays and at Brohard Beach in Venice on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The runs are free and will go through July 31. They include a ribbon and popsicle for each participant. Children who participate in four runs will receive a free t-shirt.