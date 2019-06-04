 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jessie Batty (left) and daughter Josie Batty,4, complete their 1-mile run.

Kids' Summer Beach Run returns to Siesta Beach

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Jessie Batty (left) and daughter Josie Batty,4, complete their 1-mile run.

Buy this Photo
A group of runners hurry to the finish line.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

A group of runners hurry to the finish line.

Buy this Photo
Children who complete four runs will receive a free t-shirt.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Children who complete four runs will receive a free t-shirt.

Buy this Photo
Parents and children wait for the 1-mile run to begin.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Parents and children wait for the 1-mile run to begin.

Buy this Photo
Summer Kids' Runs take place at Siesta Beach and Brohard Beach.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Summer Kids' Runs take place at Siesta Beach and Brohard Beach.

Buy this Photo
The young runners take off after hearing the airhorn go off.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

The young runners take off after hearing the airhorn go off.

Buy this Photo
The runners start their mile-long run.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

The runners start their mile-long run.

Buy this Photo
Bryce Hendrick (left) passes a ribbon to a participant.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Bryce Hendrick (left) passes a ribbon to a participant.

Buy this Photo
KC Wilburn, Calvin Zerry and Bryce Hendrick

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

KC Wilburn, Calvin Zerry and Bryce Hendrick

Buy this Photo
Keaton Van Nostrand, Boone Bailey and Bo O'Daniel

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Keaton Van Nostrand, Boone Bailey and Bo O'Daniel

Buy this Photo
Brady Foster, 5, poses with his completion ribbon.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Brady Foster, 5, poses with his completion ribbon.

Buy this Photo
KC Wilburn passes out ribbons to participants.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

KC Wilburn passes out ribbons to participants.

Buy this Photo
Casper Gruters, 3, takes a popsicle after finishing her race.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Casper Gruters, 3, takes a popsicle after finishing her race.

Buy this Photo
The last few runners complete their race.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

The last few runners complete their race.

Buy this Photo
Dan Pollock is in his 16th year of emceeing races.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Dan Pollock is in his 16th year of emceeing races.

Buy this Photo
Will Larkin, Daniel Cole, Freddie Morales and Scott Lane pass out popsicles to the runners.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Will Larkin, Daniel Cole, Freddie Morales and Scott Lane pass out popsicles to the runners.

Buy this Photo
Scott Lane hands a popsicles to one of the runners.

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019 |

Scott Lane hands a popsicles to one of the runners.

Buy this Photo
Share
More than 300 children participated in the June 4 run.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Over 300 children and their parents took to Siesta Beach on June 4 to kick off the annual Kids' Summer Beach Run. The 1-mile run, which has been around for over 30 years, aims to encourage families to participate in healthy summer activities. The summer runs are offered at Siesta Beach on Tuesdays and at Brohard Beach in Venice on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. 

The runs are free and will go through July 31. They include a ribbon and popsicle for each participant. Children who participate in four runs will receive a free t-shirt.

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement