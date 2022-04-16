Kids scatter in search of Easter jackpot at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

The Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails annual egg bonanza drew a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd on Good Friday.
Sarasota Jungle Gardens delivered on its 40,000-egg promise on Good Friday.
The 10-acre park's lush labyrinth of trails became an Easter mana on April 15, as swarms of pastel-clad families filtered in and out of the 83-year-old botanical landmark in pursuit of plastic loot.
As per usual, the garden's resident free-roaming flamingos added more color to the event, which featured a real bunny "petting zoo" and one-on-one time with the fully costumed bunny of the hour.
