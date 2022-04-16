 Skip to main content
Addison Shea and Savannah Bello

Kids scatter in search of Easter jackpot at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Addison Shea gives a bunny a squeeze.

Amelia Winkler collects eggs during the hunt.

Cristiano Lourenco enjoys the fruits of his labor.

Daisy Doyle, Juliane Doyle and Sascha Kichi

One of the garden's famed flamingoes passes by the egg hunters.

Hayden Holland checks out his bucket.

Kyle Keech

Liam Packer hunts for more egg treasure.

Liam Roberts, Peyton Walsh and Colin Roberts

Lily Howe

Marianne Rozinek

Miracle Mervil

Natalie Smith with Flynn and Rory Smith

Paloma Sirianni took advantage of the face painting.

Teddy and Paloma Sirianni

The Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails annual egg bonanza drew a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd on Good Friday.
by: Heidi Kurpiela Staff Writer

Sarasota Jungle Gardens delivered on its 40,000-egg promise on Good Friday.

The 10-acre park's lush labyrinth of trails became an Easter mana on April 15, as swarms of pastel-clad families filtered in and out of the 83-year-old botanical landmark in pursuit of plastic loot.

As per usual, the garden's resident free-roaming flamingos added more color to the event, which featured a real bunny "petting zoo" and one-on-one time with the fully costumed bunny of the hour.

