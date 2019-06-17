 Skip to main content
Sydney Cramer and Blake Shaffer check out the jellyfish at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's Creatures from the Coastal Oceans exhibit.

Kids learn about marine life at ocean-themed camps

Sydney Cramer and Blake Shaffer check out the jellyfish at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's Creatures from the Coastal Oceans exhibit.

The Aqua Kids play a game that teaches them how a sedentary coral polyps gets its food.

The Aqua Kids play a game that teaches them how a sedentary coral polyps gets its food.

Sydney Cramer, Ava Cruz and Ella Handlin point out horseshoe crabs.

Sydney Cramer, Ava Cruz and Ella Handlin point out horseshoe crabs.

Laila Pumarejo's favorite part of creating her coral polyp was coloring it.

Laila Pumarejo's favorite part of creating her coral polyp was coloring it.

Kailey Bissell, a Mote education specialist, passes a pipe cleaner to Beatrice Bradburn.

Kailey Bissell, a Mote education specialist, passes a pipe cleaner to Beatrice Bradburn.

Hudson Ettinger, Beau Viveley, Austin Taylor and Vukan Kovacevic plan out their coral drawings.

Hudson Ettinger, Beau Viveley, Austin Taylor and Vukan Kovacevic plan out their coral drawings.

Kaia Mulock and Ella Handlin enjoy their time in the Florida’s Bay Habitats exhibit.

Kaia Mulock and Ella Handlin enjoy their time in the Florida’s Bay Habitats exhibit.

The Aqua Kids are third through fifths graders.

The Aqua Kids are third through fifths graders.

Emma Granthon shows off the "coral reef food" that she caught.

Emma Granthon shows off the "coral reef food" that she caught.

Austin Taylor has a starring match with a lionfish.

Austin Taylor has a starring match with a lionfish.

Gianna Freda and Everett McCollough explore the Florida’s Bay Habitats exhibit.

Gianna Freda and Everett McCollough explore the Florida’s Bay Habitats exhibit.

Gianna Freda, Mackenzie Ashburn and Beatrice Bradburn work intently on their coral polyps.

Gianna Freda, Mackenzie Ashburn and Beatrice Bradburn work intently on their coral polyps.

Everett McCollough adds pipe cleaners to his coral polyp.

Everett McCollough adds pipe cleaners to his coral polyp.

Morgan Meyer, a Mote education specialist, helps Laila Pumarejo with her coral polyp.

Morgan Meyer, a Mote education specialist, helps Laila Pumarejo with her coral polyp.

Gianna Freda, Ella Handlin, Kara Mulock, Blake Shaffer and Everett McCollough marvel at Molly the Mollusk, Mote's giant squid.

Gianna Freda, Ella Handlin, Kara Mulock, Blake Shaffer and Everett McCollough marvel at Molly the Mollusk, Mote's giant squid.

Sydney Cramer draws a seahorse to decorate her coral polyp.

Sydney Cramer draws a seahorse to decorate her coral polyp.

Around 900 kids will attend summer camps at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium this summer.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Coral reefs may be sedentary, but Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is making sure kids are anything but this summer with morning summer camps.

Around 900 kids ages 2-17 will learn about everything from about the first explorers of Florida to how different ecosystems work. Groups are split up into categories of early elementary grades, late elementary grades and middle school and then topics that are geared toward each developmental stages. 

The morning camps include: Shark Pups & Grownups, ages two to five plus an adult; Tidal Tykes, grades kindergarten through second; Aqua Kids, grades third-fifth; and Sea Sleuths, grades sixth through eighth. 

The Aqua Kids learned all about coral polyps, the tiny animals that make up coral reefs, on Monday during the Ocean Odysseys summer camp. Throughout the week, the students will learn about the different marine ecosystems and how they work through hands-on activities.

Younger student's are taught from the point of view of how oceans touch their lives and older students learn about how their actions affect the ocean, said Kaitlyn Hofeldt, the education programs manager.

Afternoon camps and overnight camps are also offered. Some camper spots are still open and children can be registered at mote.org/camps.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

