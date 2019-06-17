Kids learn about marine life at ocean-themed camps

Coral reefs may be sedentary, but Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is making sure kids are anything but this summer with morning summer camps.

Around 900 kids ages 2-17 will learn about everything from about the first explorers of Florida to how different ecosystems work. Groups are split up into categories of early elementary grades, late elementary grades and middle school and then topics that are geared toward each developmental stages.

The morning camps include: Shark Pups & Grownups, ages two to five plus an adult; Tidal Tykes, grades kindergarten through second; Aqua Kids, grades third-fifth; and Sea Sleuths, grades sixth through eighth.

The Aqua Kids learned all about coral polyps, the tiny animals that make up coral reefs, on Monday during the Ocean Odysseys summer camp. Throughout the week, the students will learn about the different marine ecosystems and how they work through hands-on activities.

Younger student's are taught from the point of view of how oceans touch their lives and older students learn about how their actions affect the ocean, said Kaitlyn Hofeldt, the education programs manager.

Afternoon camps and overnight camps are also offered. Some camper spots are still open and children can be registered at mote.org/camps.