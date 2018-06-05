 Skip to main content
Audrey and Caroline Wallin

Kids hit Siesta sand for summer run

Tuesday, Jun. 5, 2018

Audrey and Caroline Wallin

Austin Melendy races to the finish line.

Evan, Ryan and Luke Buttle

Ty Formanski and Elijah Horst

Kids, and some parents, take off from the start line of the one-mile run.

Everett Drennon makes his way to the finish line.

Brooke and Luke Lewicki, Maddox Tippy and Jake Lewicki

Kids, and some parents, take off from the start line of the one-mile run.

Reid and Ryan Sokol

Edi Majorie

The first weekly kid run of the summer took place on June 5 at Siesta Key Beach.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

School might be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean kids are taking it easy.

On June 5, kids of all ages gathered at Siesta Key Beach for the first Kids’ Summer Beach Runs hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, New Balance Sarasota and Sarasota Crew. The one-mile run brought kids racing through the white sand of Siesta Key before the sun set.

The free races are held weekly on Tuesdays on Siesta Key Beach for kids under the age of 17. Runners receive a participation ribbon and ice pop after each race. When they have completed four runs, participants will get a free t-shirt.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

