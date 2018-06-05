Kids hit Siesta sand for summer run

School might be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean kids are taking it easy.

On June 5, kids of all ages gathered at Siesta Key Beach for the first Kids’ Summer Beach Runs hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, New Balance Sarasota and Sarasota Crew. The one-mile run brought kids racing through the white sand of Siesta Key before the sun set.

The free races are held weekly on Tuesdays on Siesta Key Beach for kids under the age of 17. Runners receive a participation ribbon and ice pop after each race. When they have completed four runs, participants will get a free t-shirt.