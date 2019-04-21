Kids go on the hunt at Casa Del Mar

The Easter Bunny, candy and many colorful outfits filled the lawn at Casa Del Mar Beach Resort Sunday.

Kids took photos with and received candy from the Easter Bunny before splitting into two age groups — under 8 and over 8 — to search for candy.

Two cordoned-off areas were put up in the front of the resort where kids could pick up candy and hunt for eggs. The eggs were filled with anything from beads to $5.

The event, which has been put on for more than 35 years, was free to all resort guests.