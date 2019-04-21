 Skip to main content
Donna Meador and Cindy Philipp donned bunny ears and cotton tails for the event.

Kids go on the hunt at Casa Del Mar

Donna Meador and Cindy Philipp donned bunny ears and cotton tails for the event.

Elizabeth Calderon smiled for a photo with the Easter bunny.

Elizabeth Calderon smiled for a photo with the Easter bunny.

Kids lined up to get some goodies from the Easter Bunny.

Kids lined up to get some goodies from the Easter Bunny.

Reese, Beth, Mark and Morgan Rolfes

Reese, Beth, Mark and Morgan Rolfes

Reese Rolfes scoops up candy.

Reese Rolfes scoops up candy.

Ella Rusch looks for her favorite candy.

Ella Rusch looks for her favorite candy.

Emmett Clancy shows off his prize before putting it into his bag.

Emmett Clancy shows off his prize before putting it into his bag.

Felix Borgmann takes a moment to look at all his prizes.

Felix Borgmann takes a moment to look at all his prizes.

Richard, Rosemary, Eddie, The Easter bunny (Patrick) and Ed Ryan pose for a picture. Members of the Ryan family have taken on the role of Easter Bunny for the last 30 years.

Richard, Rosemary, Eddie, The Easter bunny (Patrick) and Ed Ryan pose for a picture. Members of the Ryan family have taken on the role of Easter Bunny for the last 30 years.

Lilah and Saige Torres and Emmett Clancy are all smiles when they meet the Easter bunny.

Lilah and Saige Torres and Emmett Clancy are all smiles when they meet the Easter bunny.

Henry Fetherston was all smiles as he picks up candy.

Henry Fetherston was all smiles as he picks up candy.

Caitlin and Kase Fetherston take a break from egg hunting to smile for a photo.

Caitlin and Kase Fetherston take a break from egg hunting to smile for a photo.

The annual egg hunt drew more than 30 families.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The Easter Bunny, candy and many colorful outfits filled the lawn at Casa Del Mar Beach Resort Sunday. 

Kids took photos with and received candy from the Easter Bunny before splitting into two age groups — under 8 and over 8 — to search for candy. 

Two cordoned-off areas were put up in the front of the resort where kids could pick up candy and hunt for eggs. The eggs were filled with anything from beads to $5. 

The event, which has been put on for more than 35 years, was free to all resort guests. 

