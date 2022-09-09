Key's popular golf tournament makes its return

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s golf tournament is back by demand. The tournament was in its 25th year in 2012, and then a decade passed without one. But what the members want, chamber President Gail Loefgren delivers.

“Our members wanted the golf tournament back,” she said.

The chamber arranged an 18-hole tournament at the Longboat Key Club on Sept. 9, complete with a buffet, prizes, gift baskets and a celebrity guest.

Patrick Mannelly, a long snapper and offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears from 1998-2014, was the event's honorary chair.

“I”m Tryla’s neighbor,” he said. Mannelly moved in next to Tryla Larson on Longboat Key in January. Larson is a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Co. and a longtime chamber member.

Not all members who registered played, but 89 showed up rain or shine. The morning was a bit of both, but the golfers got lucky this time. Heavy rains in May caused the chamber to cancel its first attempt.

Golf Pro Terry O’Hara’s advice was to “play fast.” He and Loefgren were strategizing in the pre-dawn hours, but O’Hara was sure they had a window. He was right. The golfers left the course damp, not soaked.