 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alex Lee enjoys lunch with Honorary Chair Patrick Mannelly. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Key's popular golf tournament makes its return

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Alex Lee enjoys lunch with Honorary Chair Patrick Mannelly. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Rebecca Cioci of Lighthouse Property Management. LPM sponsored the bullseye hole.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Rebecca Cioci of Lighthouse Property Management. LPM sponsored the bullseye hole.

Michael Drake loads up his plate at the buffet table.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Michael Drake loads up his plate at the buffet table.

The Longboat Key Club's golf pro Terry O'Hara records the scores.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The Longboat Key Club's golf pro Terry O'Hara records the scores.

Jim Richard and Dan Logan after playing 18 holes in the Chamber's golf tournament on Sept. 9.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Jim Richard and Dan Logan after playing 18 holes in the Chamber's golf tournament on Sept. 9.

Mike Condensa of Performance Pilates played golf with his sons, Sebastian and Lorenzo.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Mike Condensa of Performance Pilates played golf with his sons, Sebastian and Lorenzo.

The Chamber raffles off a "booze basket" filled with a half a dozen bottles and two glasses.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The Chamber raffles off a "booze basket" filled with a half a dozen bottles and two glasses.

Rebecca Cioci and Dr. KC Hill network at the luncheon after the tournament. Dr. Hill joined the Chamber a week ago and volunteered to register golfers in the morning.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Rebecca Cioci and Dr. KC Hill network at the luncheon after the tournament. Dr. Hill joined the Chamber a week ago and volunteered to register golfers in the morning.

Will Burke and Jeff Martin from Hotwire with Brian Tucker from Toll Brothers Construction joke, "Take a picture of the worst team."

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Will Burke and Jeff Martin from Hotwire with Brian Tucker from Toll Brothers Construction joke, "Take a picture of the worst team."

Maggie Hicks and Tryla Larson. Larson invited her new neighbor, Patrick Mannelly, to attend as the honorary chair.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Maggie Hicks and Tryla Larson. Larson invited her new neighbor, Patrick Mannelly, to attend as the honorary chair.

Kevin Stanaland enjoys a cold beer after a hot morning on the golf course.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Kevin Stanaland enjoys a cold beer after a hot morning on the golf course.

The golfers love Ian Booth's shirt.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The golfers love Ian Booth's shirt.

Kevin Stanaland, Michael Drake and Ross Schneiderman at the luncheon in the Harborside Ballroom.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Kevin Stanaland, Michael Drake and Ross Schneiderman at the luncheon in the Harborside Ballroom.

The foursome of Ian Booth, Ken Boyce, Matt McGuire and Bernie Horelek enjoy lunch after a round of golf.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

The foursome of Ian Booth, Ken Boyce, Matt McGuire and Bernie Horelek enjoy lunch after a round of golf.

Buffets tables inside and outside the ballroom greet the golfers.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Buffets tables inside and outside the ballroom greet the golfers.

Golfers trickle into the Harborside ballroom as they finish up their rounds.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Golfers trickle into the Harborside ballroom as they finish up their rounds.

Jeff White, Evan Barniskis, Adam Dolman and Amanda Foltz

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Jeff White, Evan Barniskis, Adam Dolman and Amanda Foltz

Members dine after a morning of golf. 89 Chamber members played in this year's Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

Members dine after a morning of golf. 89 Chamber members played in this year's Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

This was the chamber's first golf tournament since 2012.

Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 |

This was the chamber's first golf tournament since 2012.

Share
The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce reprises its formerly annual outing.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s golf tournament is back by demand. The tournament was in its 25th year in 2012, and then a decade passed without one. But what the members want, chamber President Gail Loefgren delivers.

“Our members wanted the golf tournament back,” she said. 

The chamber arranged an 18-hole tournament at the Longboat Key Club on Sept. 9, complete with a buffet, prizes, gift baskets and a celebrity guest. 

Patrick Mannelly, a long snapper and offensive lineman for the Chicago Bears from 1998-2014, was the event's honorary chair. 

“I”m Tryla’s neighbor,” he said. Mannelly moved in next to Tryla Larson on Longboat Key in January. Larson is a Realtor with Michael Saunders & Co. and a longtime chamber member. 

Not all members who registered played, but 89 showed up rain or shine. The morning was a bit of both, but the golfers got lucky this time. Heavy rains in May caused the chamber to cancel its first attempt.

Golf Pro Terry O’Hara’s advice was to “play fast.” He and Loefgren were strategizing in the pre-dawn hours, but O’Hara was sure they had a window. He was right. The golfers left the course damp, not soaked. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

See All Articles by Lesley

Related Stories

Advertisement