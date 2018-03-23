 Skip to main content
The Key of Sea choral group was founded in 1999.

Key of Sea hits high notes

The Key of Sea choral group was founded in 1999.

Key of Sea gave nine performances this year including one at Plymouth Harbor.

This year’s performance included songs from Broadway hits.

Bob and Eleanor Ficco and Fritz Johnson

Judie Lutsky, Barcy Graver and Judy Goldstein are founding members of Key of Sea.

Judy Goldstein is all smiles during the performance.

Judi Earnshaw, Judie Lutsky, Carol Whitfield, Barcy Graver and Judy Goldstein

Sandy and Marcia Mackman and Lenore Weiss

Judi Earnshaw sings during the Key of Sea performance at The Players Club.

The choral group, which was founded in 1999, performed at The Players Club on March 23.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

After eight other performances, the Key of Sea choral group had one final bow to take.

On March 23, the group performed for the final time this season at The Players Club.

The group was founded in 1999. Since then, they have performed throughout the area. Throughout the season, the group performed at other communities such as the Pines of Sarasota and Plymouth Harbour.

After opening with a song about their group, they moved on to Broadway hits such as “I Want to be Happy” from “No, No, Nanette.”

Following the performance, the singers and their audience enjoyed light refreshments.



 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

