Key of Sea hits high notes

After eight other performances, the Key of Sea choral group had one final bow to take.

On March 23, the group performed for the final time this season at The Players Club.

The group was founded in 1999. Since then, they have performed throughout the area. Throughout the season, the group performed at other communities such as the Pines of Sarasota and Plymouth Harbour.

After opening with a song about their group, they moved on to Broadway hits such as “I Want to be Happy” from “No, No, Nanette.”

Following the performance, the singers and their audience enjoyed light refreshments.





